Flying solar
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, courtesy of Jean Revillard, on March 9, 2015. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, are attempting the first flight around the...more
The Solar Impulse 2 (foreground), a solar powered plane, sits on the tarmac after it landed at Nagoya airport in Japan June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The Nagano mountain area is pictured by Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg in the cockpit of the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 7th leg of the round the world trip in this June 1, 2015 handout photograph released by Solar Impulse. REUTERS/Andre...more
Chinese policemen stand guard next to the Solar Impulse 2 plane after it landed at Nanjing Lukou International Airport, Jiangsu province April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg takes a selfie in the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 7th leg of the round the world trip in this June 1, 2015 handout photograph released by Solar Impulse. REUTERS/Andre Borschberg/Solar Impulse/Handout via Reuters
Solar Impulse 2 -a solar powered plane- takes off in Nanjing, China May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Solar Impulse/Handout via Reuters
Photographers gather to take pictures of pilot Andre Borschberg (C) ahead of the take off of Solar Impulse 2 -a solar powered plane- in Nanjing, China, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Solar Impulse/Handout via Reuters
The Solar Impulse 2 plane is seen on the tarmac before taking off at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, to fly to Nanjing in Jiangsu province, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters
Two youths take a picture of themselves as the Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, ascends in the sky behind them after taking off at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters
The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, circles above Nagoya airport in Japan before a planned landing, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man uses a phone to take a picture as the Solar Impulse 2, the first round-the-world solar-powered plane, lands at Mandalay International Airport March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, is seen on flight after taking off at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Getting to school
Nothing will stop these students from getting to class.
Lifelike sculptures
U.S. artist Duane Hanson portrayed working-class Americans and overlooked members of society.
Amazon River flooding
One of the two main branches of the Amazon River floods following heavy rains.
Super spellers
Two eight-graders are crowned co-winners of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.