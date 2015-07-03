Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 3, 2015 | 4:37pm EDT

Flying solar

The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. Picture taken with slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. Picture taken with slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. Picture taken with slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
1 / 22
Bertrand Piccard (L) celebrates with Andre Borschberg after the Solar Impulse 2 airplane, piloted by Borschberg, landed at Kalaeloa airport after flying non-stop from Nagoya, Japan, in Kapolei, Hawaii, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Bertrand Piccard (L) celebrates with Andre Borschberg after the Solar Impulse 2 airplane, piloted by Borschberg, landed at Kalaeloa airport after flying non-stop from Nagoya, Japan, in Kapolei, Hawaii, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Bertrand Piccard (L) celebrates with Andre Borschberg after the Solar Impulse 2 airplane, piloted by Borschberg, landed at Kalaeloa airport after flying non-stop from Nagoya, Japan, in Kapolei, Hawaii, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Close
2 / 22
Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered airplane attempting a round-the-world flight, flies over Nagoya Airport after taking off from the airport to Hawaii, at Toyoyama town near Nagoya, central Japan, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered airplane attempting a round-the-world flight, flies over Nagoya Airport after taking off from the airport to Hawaii, at Toyoyama town near Nagoya, central Japan, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered airplane attempting a round-the-world flight, flies over Nagoya Airport after taking off from the airport to Hawaii, at Toyoyama town near Nagoya, central Japan, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
3 / 22
The Solar Impulse 2 airplane is greeted by hula dancers after it landed at Kalaeloa airport after flying non-stop from Nagoya, Japan in Kapolei, Hawaii, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

The Solar Impulse 2 airplane is greeted by hula dancers after it landed at Kalaeloa airport after flying non-stop from Nagoya, Japan in Kapolei, Hawaii, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 airplane is greeted by hula dancers after it landed at Kalaeloa airport after flying non-stop from Nagoya, Japan in Kapolei, Hawaii, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Close
4 / 22
Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg takes a selfie in the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 7th leg of the round the world trip, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Andre Borschberg/Solar Impulse

Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg takes a selfie in the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 7th leg of the round the world trip, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Andre Borschberg/Solar Impulse

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg takes a selfie in the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 7th leg of the round the world trip, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Andre Borschberg/Solar Impulse
Close
5 / 22
The "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, is seen on flight after taking off at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, is seen on flight after taking off at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
The "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, is seen on flight after taking off at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
6 / 22
The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, is parked in an inflatable hangar after an unscheduled landing at Nagoya airport in Japan, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, is parked in an inflatable hangar after an unscheduled landing at Nagoya airport in Japan, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, is parked in an inflatable hangar after an unscheduled landing at Nagoya airport in Japan, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 22
The Nagano mountain area is pictured by Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg in the cockpit of the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 7th leg of the round the world trip, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Andre Borschberg/Solar Impulse

The Nagano mountain area is pictured by Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg in the cockpit of the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 7th leg of the round the world trip, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Andre Borschberg/Solar Impulse

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
The Nagano mountain area is pictured by Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg in the cockpit of the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 7th leg of the round the world trip, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Andre Borschberg/Solar Impulse
Close
8 / 22
Victorre Margaiaz (R) and Marion Perrey celebrate after the Solar Impulse 2 airplane, piloted by Andre Borschberg, lands at Kalaeloa Airport in Kapolei, Hawaii, after flying non-stop from Nagoya, Japan, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Victorre Margaiaz (R) and Marion Perrey celebrate after the Solar Impulse 2 airplane, piloted by Andre Borschberg, lands at Kalaeloa Airport in Kapolei, Hawaii, after flying non-stop from Nagoya, Japan, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Victorre Margaiaz (R) and Marion Perrey celebrate after the Solar Impulse 2 airplane, piloted by Andre Borschberg, lands at Kalaeloa Airport in Kapolei, Hawaii, after flying non-stop from Nagoya, Japan, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Close
9 / 22
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters

Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 22
The Solar Impulse 2 airplane, piloted by Andre Borschberg, lands at Kalaeloa Airport in Kapolei, Hawaii, after flying non-stop from Nagoya, Japan, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

The Solar Impulse 2 airplane, piloted by Andre Borschberg, lands at Kalaeloa Airport in Kapolei, Hawaii, after flying non-stop from Nagoya, Japan, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 airplane, piloted by Andre Borschberg, lands at Kalaeloa Airport in Kapolei, Hawaii, after flying non-stop from Nagoya, Japan, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Close
11 / 22
The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, circles above Nagoya airport in Japan before a planned landing, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, circles above Nagoya airport in Japan before a planned landing, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, circles above Nagoya airport in Japan before a planned landing, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 22
The Joetsu region in the West coast of Japan is pictured by Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg from the cockpit of the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 7th leg of the round the world trip, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Andre Borschberg/Solar Impulse

The Joetsu region in the West coast of Japan is pictured by Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg from the cockpit of the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 7th leg of the round the world trip, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Andre Borschberg/Solar Impulse

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
The Joetsu region in the West coast of Japan is pictured by Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg from the cockpit of the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 7th leg of the round the world trip, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Andre Borschberg/Solar Impulse
Close
13 / 22
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard takes a selfie with his arm outside the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 6th leg of their round the world trip, from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport to Nanjing Lukou International Airport, Jiangsu province in China, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bertrand Piccard/Solar Impulse

Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard takes a selfie with his arm outside the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 6th leg of their round the world trip, from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport to Nanjing Lukou International Airport, Jiangsu province in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard takes a selfie with his arm outside the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 6th leg of their round the world trip, from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport to Nanjing Lukou International Airport, Jiangsu province in China, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bertrand Piccard/Solar Impulse
Close
14 / 22
The Solar Impulse 2 (foreground), a solar powered plane, sits on the tarmac after it landed at Nagoya airport in Japan, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The Solar Impulse 2 (foreground), a solar powered plane, sits on the tarmac after it landed at Nagoya airport in Japan, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 (foreground), a solar powered plane, sits on the tarmac after it landed at Nagoya airport in Japan, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 22
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard takes a selfie in the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 6th leg of the round the world trip from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport to Nanjing Lukou International Airport, Jiangsu province in China, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bertrand Piccard/Solar Impulse

Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard takes a selfie in the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 6th leg of the round the world trip from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport to Nanjing Lukou International Airport, Jiangsu province in China, April 21, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard takes a selfie in the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 6th leg of the round the world trip from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport to Nanjing Lukou International Airport, Jiangsu province in China, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bertrand Piccard/Solar Impulse
Close
16 / 22
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, courtesy of Jean Revillard, March 9, 2015. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, are attempting the first flight around the world in a solar-powered plane. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, courtesy of Jean Revillard, March 9, 2015. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, are attempting the first flight around the...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, courtesy of Jean Revillard, March 9, 2015. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, are attempting the first flight around the world in a solar-powered plane. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Close
17 / 22
Chinese policemen stand guard next to the Solar Impulse 2 plane after it landed at Nanjing Lukou International Airport, Jiangsu province, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Chinese policemen stand guard next to the Solar Impulse 2 plane after it landed at Nanjing Lukou International Airport, Jiangsu province, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Chinese policemen stand guard next to the Solar Impulse 2 plane after it landed at Nanjing Lukou International Airport, Jiangsu province, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 22
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard takes a selfie in the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 6th leg of the round the world trip from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport to Nanjing Lukou International Airport, Jiangsu province in China, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bertrand Piccard/Solar Impulse

Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard takes a selfie in the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 6th leg of the round the world trip from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport to Nanjing Lukou International Airport, Jiangsu province in China, April 21, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard takes a selfie in the Solar Impulse 2 plane during the 6th leg of the round the world trip from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport to Nanjing Lukou International Airport, Jiangsu province in China, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bertrand Piccard/Solar Impulse
Close
19 / 22
Solar Impulse 2 -a solar powered plane- takes off in Nanjing, China, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Solar Impulse/Handout via Reuters

Solar Impulse 2 -a solar powered plane- takes off in Nanjing, China, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Solar Impulse/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Solar Impulse 2 -a solar powered plane- takes off in Nanjing, China, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Solar Impulse/Handout via Reuters
Close
20 / 22
Photographers gather to take pictures of pilot Andre Borschberg (C) ahead of the take off of Solar Impulse 2 -a solar powered plane- in Nanjing, China, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Solar Impulse/Handout via Reuters

Photographers gather to take pictures of pilot Andre Borschberg (C) ahead of the take off of Solar Impulse 2 -a solar powered plane- in Nanjing, China, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Solar Impulse/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Photographers gather to take pictures of pilot Andre Borschberg (C) ahead of the take off of Solar Impulse 2 -a solar powered plane- in Nanjing, China, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Solar Impulse/Handout via Reuters
Close
21 / 22
"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters

"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
European heatwave

European heatwave

Next Slideshows

European heatwave

European heatwave

A widespread heatwave hits much of France, Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and western Germany.

Jul 03 2015
Greece defaults

Greece defaults

Banks are closed, pensioners line up for their euros and a referendum looms after Greece failed to make a loan repayment to the IMF.

Jul 03 2015
Investing in China

Investing in China

Inside the brokerages and stock exchanges across China, the world's second-largest economy.

Jul 03 2015
Tunisia victims' bodies arrive in Britain

Tunisia victims' bodies arrive in Britain

The bodies of Britons shot dead in the Tunisia beach attack arrive back in the UK.

Jul 02 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast