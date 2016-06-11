Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 10, 2016 | 10:36pm EDT

Food shortage protests in Venezuela

A man grabs a piece of a broken refrigerator, after a butcher's stall was looted in the slum of Petare in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man grabs a piece of a broken refrigerator, after a butcher's stall was looted in the slum of Petare in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A man grabs a piece of a broken refrigerator, after a butcher's stall was looted in the slum of Petare in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 25
A police officer carries a woman who fainted while gathering to try to buy pasta outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A police officer carries a woman who fainted while gathering to try to buy pasta outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A police officer carries a woman who fainted while gathering to try to buy pasta outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 25
People gather to try to buy pasta while riot police try to control the crowd outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People gather to try to buy pasta while riot police try to control the crowd outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
People gather to try to buy pasta while riot police try to control the crowd outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 25
Venezuelan national guards point their weapons towards a building after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Venezuelan national guards point their weapons towards a building after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Venezuelan national guards point their weapons towards a building after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
4 / 25
People line up to try to buy food outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People line up to try to buy food outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
People line up to try to buy food outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
5 / 25
A woman carrying packages of pasta tries to walks out from a gathering while riot police try to control the crowd outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman carrying packages of pasta tries to walks out from a gathering while riot police try to control the crowd outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A woman carrying packages of pasta tries to walks out from a gathering while riot police try to control the crowd outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 25
People line up to try to buy food outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People line up to try to buy food outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
People line up to try to buy food outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
7 / 25
A woman carries packages of flour inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman carries packages of flour inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A woman carries packages of flour inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
8 / 25
A woman walks among riot police officers after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman walks among riot police officers after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A woman walks among riot police officers after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
9 / 25
People push a door while they gather to try to buy pasta outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People push a door while they gather to try to buy pasta outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
People push a door while they gather to try to buy pasta outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 25
A woman carries her child as Venezuelan national guards patrol a neighborhood after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman carries her child as Venezuelan national guards patrol a neighborhood after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A woman carries her child as Venezuelan national guards patrol a neighborhood after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
11 / 25
A man carrying a child runs away during clashes between Venezuelan protesters and riot police during a demonstration over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man carrying a child runs away during clashes between Venezuelan protesters and riot police during a demonstration over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A man carrying a child runs away during clashes between Venezuelan protesters and riot police during a demonstration over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 25
A worker unpacks packages of flour inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A worker unpacks packages of flour inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A worker unpacks packages of flour inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
13 / 25
Venezuelan protesters run away from tear gas during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan protesters run away from tear gas during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Venezuelan protesters run away from tear gas during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 25
Riot police officers patrol a neighborhood after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Riot police officers patrol a neighborhood after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Riot police officers patrol a neighborhood after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 25
Riot policemen take cover next to burning tires during clashes with Venezuelan protesters during a demonstration over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot policemen take cover next to burning tires during clashes with Venezuelan protesters during a demonstration over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Riot policemen take cover next to burning tires during clashes with Venezuelan protesters during a demonstration over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 25
Venezuelan national guards patrol a neighborhood after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Venezuelan national guards patrol a neighborhood after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Venezuelan national guards patrol a neighborhood after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
17 / 25
A woman carrying a child and packages of pasta tries to walk out from a gathering outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman carrying a child and packages of pasta tries to walk out from a gathering outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A woman carrying a child and packages of pasta tries to walk out from a gathering outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 25
enezuelan protesters run away from the police during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

enezuelan protesters run away from the police during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
enezuelan protesters run away from the police during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 25
People run away during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People run away during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
People run away during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 25
People gather to try to buy food outside a store in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People gather to try to buy food outside a store in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
People gather to try to buy food outside a store in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
21 / 25
Riot police officers inspect locals after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Riot police officers inspect locals after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Riot police officers inspect locals after a protest over food shortage and against Venezuela's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
22 / 25
Venezuelan protesters burn tires and clash with riot police during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan protesters burn tires and clash with riot police during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Venezuelan protesters burn tires and clash with riot police during a protest over food shortage and against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
23 / 25
People buy flour inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People buy flour inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
People buy flour inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
24 / 25
People line up to try to buy food outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People line up to try to buy food outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
People line up to try to buy food outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Remembering Muhammad Ali

Remembering Muhammad Ali

Next Slideshows

Remembering Muhammad Ali

Remembering Muhammad Ali

Thousands gather for an interfaith service to remember boxing great Muhammad Ali.

Jun 10 2016
Hillary's college years

Hillary's college years

Images of Hillary Rodham Clinton at Wellesley College in the late 1960s.

Jun 10 2016
Battle for Falluja

Battle for Falluja

Iraqi government forces fight Islamic State militants near Falluja as they try to retake the jihadist stronghold.

Jun 10 2016
Islamic State cornered on three fronts

Islamic State cornered on three fronts

Forces launch assaults on the self-proclaimed caliphate's strongholds in Falluja, Iraq, Manbij, Syria and Sirte, Libya.

Jun 10 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

One month after Mexico's earthquake

One month after Mexico's earthquake

Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast