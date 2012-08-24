Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 24, 2012 | 8:25am EDT

Footless soccer player

<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, 274 kilometres (170 miles) northeast of Rio de Janeiro August 23, 2012. Despite being born with malformation of his feet, fourth grader Gabriel puts in hours into soccer everyday in his neighborhood. He aspires to be a professional soccer player just like his idol Argentina's Lionel Messi of Barcelona FC. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Friday, August 24, 2012

1 / 16
<p>Gabriel Muniz poses with a soccer ball outside his house in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, August 24, 2012

2 / 16
<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, walks to play soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, August 24, 2012

3 / 16
<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, talks with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, August 24, 2012

4 / 16
<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, brushes his teeth before leaving for school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, August 24, 2012

5 / 16
<p>Gabriel Muniz attends a class in school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. Despite being born with malformation of his feet, fourth grader Gabriel puts in hours into soccer everyday in his neighbourhood. He aspires to be a professional soccer player just like his idol Argentina's Lionel Messi of Barcelona FC. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, August 24, 2012

6 / 16
<p>Gabriel Muniz carries his prosthesis in school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, August 24, 2012

7 / 16
<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, puts on his prosthesis as his brother Mateus studies at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, August 24, 2012

8 / 16
<p>Gabriel Muniz plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, August 24, 2012

9 / 16
<p>Gabriel Muniz sits in a chair at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, August 24, 2012

10 / 16
<p>Gabriel Muniz plays a video game with his brother Mateus at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, August 24, 2012

11 / 16
<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, wearing a Barcelona FC necklace, smiles in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, August 24, 2012

12 / 16
<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, does his homework at home in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, August 24, 2012

13 / 16
<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, walks to class at his school in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Friday, August 24, 2012

14 / 16
<p>Gabriel Muniz plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, August 24, 2012

15 / 16
<p>Gabriel Muniz, 11, plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Friday, August 24, 2012

16 / 16
