For sale, by machine
Stephanie Leach (L) and Candice Smith show their cupcakes purchased from the Cupcake ATM (background), 24-hour cupcake-dispensing machine on the sidewalk at Sprinkles Cupcake Bakery in New York City's Upper East Side in Manhattan March 26, 2014....more
Stephanie Leach (L) and Candice Smith show their cupcakes purchased from the Cupcake ATM (background), 24-hour cupcake-dispensing machine on the sidewalk at Sprinkles Cupcake Bakery in New York City's Upper East Side in Manhattan March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman makes a purchase from the Cupcake "ATM" at Sprinkles Cupcake Bakery at New York City's Upper East Side in Manhattan March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman makes a purchase from the Cupcake "ATM" at Sprinkles Cupcake Bakery at New York City's Upper East Side in Manhattan March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside (DTES) neighborhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside (DTES) neighborhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A woman wearing a medical mask walks past vending machines that sell masks outside National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei April 26, 2013. Pichi Chuang
A woman wearing a medical mask walks past vending machines that sell masks outside National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei April 26, 2013. Pichi Chuang
A man uses an ATM that dispenses pure gold at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi May 13, 2010. The machine is installed beneath the gold-coated ceilings of Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace hotel, where royalty and billionaires come for cappuccinos...more
A man uses an ATM that dispenses pure gold at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi May 13, 2010. The machine is installed beneath the gold-coated ceilings of Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace hotel, where royalty and billionaires come for cappuccinos topped with gold flakes. REUTERS/Mosab Omar
A man holds stamps in front of a postal stamp vending machine in Hamburg, Germany, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A man holds stamps in front of a postal stamp vending machine in Hamburg, Germany, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Farmer Steve Hook loads organic raw milk into a dispenser at Selfridges food hall in central London December 16, 2011. London department store Selfridges has circumvented a legal ban on the sale of raw milk in British shops by having it supplied...more
Farmer Steve Hook loads organic raw milk into a dispenser at Selfridges food hall in central London December 16, 2011. London department store Selfridges has circumvented a legal ban on the sale of raw milk in British shops by having it supplied direct by dairy farmers Hook & Son, from Longleys Farm in Hailsham. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Leo, 4, plays on a bench next to a Bitcoin machine, which offers customers the ability to exchange bank notes for bitcoins, at the Old Shoreditch Station Cafe and Bar in east London March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Leo, 4, plays on a bench next to a Bitcoin machine, which offers customers the ability to exchange bank notes for bitcoins, at the Old Shoreditch Station Cafe and Bar in east London March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Customers examine products for sale in vending machines at a shopping mall in Hollywood, California June 28, 2011. The machine on the left from Best Buy sells iPods,cameras and accessories while the one on the right from Proactiv sells acne...more
Customers examine products for sale in vending machines at a shopping mall in Hollywood, California June 28, 2011. The machine on the left from Best Buy sells iPods,cameras and accessories while the one on the right from Proactiv sells acne treatment. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Live hairy crabs are displayed in a vending machine at a main subway station in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 17, 2010. The crabs cost from 10 yuan (US$1.50) to 50 yuan (US$7.50), depending on size and gender, and customers are promised a...more
Live hairy crabs are displayed in a vending machine at a main subway station in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 17, 2010. The crabs cost from 10 yuan (US$1.50) to 50 yuan (US$7.50), depending on size and gender, and customers are promised a compensation of 3 live crabs if their purchase is dead. REUTERS/Sean Yong
Live hairy crabs and bottles of vinegar are placed in a vending machine at a main subway station in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 17, 2010. The crabs cost from 10 yuan (US$1.50) to 50 yuan (US$7.50), depending on size and gender, and customers...more
Live hairy crabs and bottles of vinegar are placed in a vending machine at a main subway station in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 17, 2010. The crabs cost from 10 yuan (US$1.50) to 50 yuan (US$7.50), depending on size and gender, and customers are promised a compensation of 3 live crabs if their purchase is dead. REUTERS/Sean Yong
A man looks at toy guns lined up inside a vending machine as part of Amnesty International's Control Arms campaign to halt the worldwide illegal arms trade, in Barcelona March 16, 2006. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man looks at toy guns lined up inside a vending machine as part of Amnesty International's Control Arms campaign to halt the worldwide illegal arms trade, in Barcelona March 16, 2006. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man walks past a Suntory beverage vending machine in Tokyo June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man walks past a Suntory beverage vending machine in Tokyo June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Customers rent DVD movies from a redbox video kiosk in Burbank, California, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Customers rent DVD movies from a redbox video kiosk in Burbank, California, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Trucks pass a vending machine of Germany's satellite-based motorway truck toll system 'Maut' at the free port area of the northern German city of Hamburg January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Trucks pass a vending machine of Germany's satellite-based motorway truck toll system 'Maut' at the free port area of the northern German city of Hamburg January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
A Chinese woman walks past a condom-vending machine in Jinan, capital city of Shandong province July 30, 2004. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
A Chinese woman walks past a condom-vending machine in Jinan, capital city of Shandong province July 30, 2004. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
A woman takes a pack of candy pack from a vending machine in Tokyo September 16, 2006. An employee hands out the item purchased after customers insert coins into the machine's coin slot. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa
A woman takes a pack of candy pack from a vending machine in Tokyo September 16, 2006. An employee hands out the item purchased after customers insert coins into the machine's coin slot. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa
A Chinese labourer passes a condom vending machine outside an alleyway in Beijing, July 11, 2002. REUTERS/Guang Niu
A Chinese labourer passes a condom vending machine outside an alleyway in Beijing, July 11, 2002. REUTERS/Guang Niu
A man smokes a cigarette in front of a vending machine selling cigarettes of Japan Tobacco Inc and other cigarette companies in Tokyo February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (
A man smokes a cigarette in front of a vending machine selling cigarettes of Japan Tobacco Inc and other cigarette companies in Tokyo February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (
Next Slideshows
Life as an astronaut
A glimpse at what life is like for astronauts, on Earth and in space.
Training in disasterland
A large-scale disaster drill is being staged at a former Cold War missile factory in rural Georgia.
Forbidden in the Forbidden City
China will begin limiting how many tourists can visit the Forbidden City, amid worries that its popularity is damaging the site.
Candy Crush IPO
The Candy Crush maker goes public in NY.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.