For sale: Nuclear bunker
The entrance is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. It is owned by the Office of Northern Ireland's...more
The fresh air filter room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. A large range of the original...more
A bedroom dormitory is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland February 4, 2016. It is believed to be one of the most...more
A BBC broadcast room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. The lower floor is completely...more
The generator room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
TThe entrance and for sale sign are seen outside a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh...more
The legal quarter is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Long-life tins of food are displayed in the kitchens of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh...more
General clerical roomis seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A decontamination tap is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The operations room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A message chute is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The back-up telephone is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Corridor is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A BBC broadcast room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Tea making facilities are seen in the kitchens of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh...more
Long corridor is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The control centre of all the doors of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War is seen after it came up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Lounge room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Clock and speaker are seen in the conference room at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh...more
The water filter room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 20166. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The generator indicators light up in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The main generator room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Light comes in from the open blast door at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The entrance is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
