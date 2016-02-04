For sale: Nuclear bunker

A bedroom dormitory is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland February 4, 2016. It is believed to be one of the most...more

A bedroom dormitory is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland February 4, 2016. It is believed to be one of the most technically advanced bunkers built in the UK with an array of advanced life support systems. In the event of a nuclear attack, the building could operate in a shut-down capacity for 30 days. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

