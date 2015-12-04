For the love of the force
People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Audrey Mata from Washington D.C dressed as Princess Leia, comes face to face with a replica of R2-D2 at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fans dressed as Star Wars characters arrive at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Star Wars toys are seen for sale on a trade stand at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Star Wars fan Josh Lynch, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in front of an X-wing fighter at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A worker puts the finishing touches to Star Wars character Jabba the Hutt ahead of this weekend's 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester, Britain December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Vintage Star Wars figures are seen for sale on a trade stand at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Men put on storm trooper costumes in the car park as they arrive 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A young boy dressed as an Ewok stands next to a character from Star Wars at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Star Wars fan wears a knitted Storm Trooper helmet at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Star Wars fan Nicola Scott, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in a life size toy box at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A worker sweeps up in front of a full size replica of an X-wing fighter from the Star Wars film series as finishing touches are made ahead of this weekend's 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester, Britain December 3, 2015....more
