Forest fire nears Chernobyl
An aerial view from a helicopter shows fire on the ground in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. Emergency services were battling to prevent Ukraine's largest forest fire since 1992 from spreading towards the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear power plant....more
A plane drops water as an aerial view shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
