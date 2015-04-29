Edition:
Forest fire nears Chernobyl

An aerial view from a helicopter shows fire on the ground in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. Emergency services were battling to prevent Ukraine's largest forest fire since 1992 from spreading towards the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Earlier, the interior ministry had warned that high winds were blowing the fire in northern Ukraine towards Chernobyl, where in 1986 a reactor fire led to the world's worst nuclear disaster. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A plane drops water as an aerial view shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
An aerial view through a window of a helicopter shows fire and smoke from buildings of an abandoned village are on fire in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
An aerial view through a window of a helicopter shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
An aerial view through a window of a helicopter shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
An aerial view from a helicopter shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
An aerial view through a window of a helicopter shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A plane drops water as an aerial view shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
An aerial view from a helicopter shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
An aerial view from a helicopter shows smoke from forest fires in northern Ukraine, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
