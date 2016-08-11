Forest fires ravage Portugal
Civilians, and police officers use water buckets to help extinguish a forest fire near houses at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
A general view of Sitio de Curral dos Romeiros during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
View of Choupana Hills Hotel after last night's forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Avelino Viveiros visits his house that burned yesterday at Curral dos Romeiros during the forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
People watch the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Civilians, and police officers pass water buckets to help extinguish a forest fire near houses at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
View of Choupana Hills Hotel after last night's forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
A man runs in Bom Sucesso during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
View of a burning house at Caminho do Meio during the forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Police officers and firefighters try to extinguish a forest fire near houses at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Vehicles burnt during forest fires are pictured at Caminho do Meio in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
A general view of the Ribeira de Joao Gomes during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Civilians and firefighters watch a forest fire at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
View of Choupana Hills Hotel after last night's forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
A man gestures as house burns as a wildfire spreads at Bom Sucesso in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
People are seen on the streets of Bom Sucesso, near to a fire during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Men take pictures of a burning house at Caminho do Meio during the forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
