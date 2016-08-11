Edition:
Forest fires ravage Portugal

Civilians, and police officers use water buckets to help extinguish a forest fire near houses at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016.

Civilians, and police officers use water buckets to help extinguish a forest fire near houses at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Civilians, and police officers use water buckets to help extinguish a forest fire near houses at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
A general view of Sitio de Curral dos Romeiros during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016.

A general view of Sitio de Curral dos Romeiros during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A general view of Sitio de Curral dos Romeiros during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
View of Choupana Hills Hotel after last night's forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 10, 2016.

View of Choupana Hills Hotel after last night's forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
View of Choupana Hills Hotel after last night's forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Avelino Viveiros visits his house that burned yesterday at Curral dos Romeiros during the forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016.

Avelino Viveiros visits his house that burned yesterday at Curral dos Romeiros during the forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Avelino Viveiros visits his house that burned yesterday at Curral dos Romeiros during the forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
People watch the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016.

People watch the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
People watch the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Civilians, and police officers pass water buckets to help extinguish a forest fire near houses at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016.

Civilians, and police officers pass water buckets to help extinguish a forest fire near houses at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Civilians, and police officers pass water buckets to help extinguish a forest fire near houses at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
View of Choupana Hills Hotel after last night's forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016.

View of Choupana Hills Hotel after last night's forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
View of Choupana Hills Hotel after last night's forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
A man runs in Bom Sucesso during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016.

A man runs in Bom Sucesso during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A man runs in Bom Sucesso during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
View of a burning house at Caminho do Meio during the forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016.

View of a burning house at Caminho do Meio during the forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
View of a burning house at Caminho do Meio during the forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Police officers and firefighters try to extinguish a forest fire near houses at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016.

Police officers and firefighters try to extinguish a forest fire near houses at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Police officers and firefighters try to extinguish a forest fire near houses at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Vehicles burnt during forest fires are pictured at Caminho do Meio in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016.

Vehicles burnt during forest fires are pictured at Caminho do Meio in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Vehicles burnt during forest fires are pictured at Caminho do Meio in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
A general view of the Ribeira de Joao Gomes during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016.

A general view of the Ribeira de Joao Gomes during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A general view of the Ribeira de Joao Gomes during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Civilians and firefighters watch a forest fire at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016.

Civilians and firefighters watch a forest fire at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Civilians and firefighters watch a forest fire at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
View of Choupana Hills Hotel after last night's forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016.

View of Choupana Hills Hotel after last night's forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
View of Choupana Hills Hotel after last night's forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
A man gestures as house burns as a wildfire spreads at Bom Sucesso in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016.

A man gestures as house burns as a wildfire spreads at Bom Sucesso in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A man gestures as house burns as a wildfire spreads at Bom Sucesso in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
People are seen on the streets of Bom Sucesso, near to a fire during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016.

People are seen on the streets of Bom Sucesso, near to a fire during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
People are seen on the streets of Bom Sucesso, near to a fire during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Men take pictures of a burning house at Caminho do Meio during the forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016.

Men take pictures of a burning house at Caminho do Meio during the forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Men take pictures of a burning house at Caminho do Meio during the forest fires in Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
