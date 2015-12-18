Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 18, 2015 | 2:15pm EST

Forever remembering the Paris attacks

A Paris city archivist holds a French flag with the message 'I am Paris' as he collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015, more than a month after the shooting attacks which killed 130 people in the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Paris city archivist holds a French flag with the message 'I am Paris' as he collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks,...more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A Paris city archivist holds a French flag with the message 'I am Paris' as he collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015, more than a month after the shooting attacks which killed 130 people in the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
1 / 20
A view shows an informal memorial before the arrival of Paris city archival teams to collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A view shows an informal memorial before the arrival of Paris city archival teams to collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France,...more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A view shows an informal memorial before the arrival of Paris city archival teams to collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
2 / 20
Paris city archival and sanitation teams collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Paris city archival and sanitation teams collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Paris city archival and sanitation teams collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
3 / 20
Paris city archival team collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Paris city archival team collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Paris city archival team collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
4 / 20
A Paris city archivist collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Paris city archivist collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A Paris city archivist collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
5 / 20
Paris city archival and sanitation teams collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Paris city archival and sanitation teams collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Paris city archival and sanitation teams collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
6 / 20
A Paris city archivist collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Paris city archivist collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A Paris city archivist collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
7 / 20
A Paris city archivist holds a drawing as she collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Paris city archivist holds a drawing as she collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18,...more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A Paris city archivist holds a drawing as she collects the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
8 / 20
Paris city archival team hold a memorial painting as they collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Paris city archival team hold a memorial painting as they collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France,...more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Paris city archival team hold a memorial painting as they collect the notes, poems and drawings left by passers-by at an informal memorial in front of the"Casa Nostra" pizzeria, one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
9 / 20
Paris city archivists hold boxes with drawings and notes after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, as they arrive at at the Archives de Paris center in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Paris city archivists hold boxes with drawings and notes after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, as they arrive at at the Archives de Paris center in Paris, France, December 18, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Paris city archivists hold boxes with drawings and notes after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, as they arrive at at the Archives de Paris center in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
10 / 20
Paris city archivists display a memorial painting at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Paris city archivists display a memorial painting at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Paris city archivists display a memorial painting at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
11 / 20
Paris city archivists treat drawings at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Paris city archivists treat drawings at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Paris city archivists treat drawings at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
12 / 20
A Paris city archivist holds drawings and notes at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Paris city archivist holds drawings and notes at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A Paris city archivist holds drawings and notes at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
13 / 20
A Paris city archivist treats a drawing at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Paris city archivist treats a drawing at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A Paris city archivist treats a drawing at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
14 / 20
Drawings and notes are displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Drawings and notes are displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Drawings and notes are displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
15 / 20
A Paris city archivist holds drawings and notes at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Paris city archivist holds drawings and notes at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A Paris city archivist holds drawings and notes at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
16 / 20
Paris city archivists treat drawings at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Paris city archivists treat drawings at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Paris city archivists treat drawings at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
17 / 20
A message which reads "I love you beautiful" is displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A message which reads "I love you beautiful" is displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A message which reads "I love you beautiful" is displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
18 / 20
A Paris city archivist inspects a drawing at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Paris city archivist inspects a drawing at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A Paris city archivist inspects a drawing at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
19 / 20
A dove of peace cut-out with messages is displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A dove of peace cut-out with messages is displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A dove of peace cut-out with messages is displayed at the Archives de Paris center, after being removed from an informal memorial at one of the sites of the November shooting attacks, in Paris, France, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Lake Poopo dries up

Lake Poopo dries up

Next Slideshows

Lake Poopo dries up

Lake Poopo dries up

Lake Poopo, Bolivia's formerly second largest lake after the famed Titicaca, has dried up completely.

Dec 18 2015
Moses' Mountain views

Moses' Mountain views

Tourists visit the summit of Egypt's Mount Sinai, also known as Mount Moses.

Dec 18 2015
Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Images from above in 2015.

Dec 18 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 17 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast