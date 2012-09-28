Forty hectares of marijuana
Soldiers stand guard while students walk, during a military operation at Tequila, in Jalisco September 27, 2012. According to military authorities, Mexican troops found 40 hectares of marijuana planted between maize and agave as well as a house used...more
Soldiers stand guard while students walk, during a military operation at Tequila, in Jalisco September 27, 2012. According to military authorities, Mexican troops found 40 hectares of marijuana planted between maize and agave as well as a house used for processing drugs. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier stands guard in front of a marijuana plantation during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier stands guard in front of a marijuana plantation during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Soldiers inspect a house during a military operation at Tequila in state of Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Soldiers inspect a house during a military operation at Tequila in state of Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Soldiers inspect a house during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Soldiers inspect a house during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier is seen destroying marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier is seen destroying marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier carries marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier carries marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Soldiers destroy marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Soldiers destroy marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Soldiers destroy artisanal elements used for drug processing during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Soldiers destroy artisanal elements used for drug processing during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier destroys artisanal elements used for drug processing during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier destroys artisanal elements used for drug processing during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A military vehicle transports marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in state of Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A military vehicle transports marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in state of Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier carries marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier carries marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Soldiers inspect a marijuana plantation during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Soldiers inspect a marijuana plantation during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier destroys marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A soldier destroys marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A marijuana plant is seen during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A marijuana plant is seen during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Next Slideshows
World of tourists
A look at globe-trotting travelers on World Tourism Day.
Where Mao lives on
Nanjie is touted as one of the remaining villages where the Communist principles of the late Chairman Mao Zedong still strictly guide the people's daily lives.
A new Mona Lisa smile
A younger vision of Mona Lisa, believed by some to be an earlier and possible original version, is to be unveiled in Geneva.
Greek fury over austerity
Greek police clash with hooded youths and protesters as tens of thousands take to the streets in Greece's biggest anti-austerity demonstration in months.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.