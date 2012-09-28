Edition:
Forty hectares of marijuana

<p>Soldiers stand guard while students walk, during a military operation at Tequila, in Jalisco September 27, 2012. According to military authorities, Mexican troops found 40 hectares of marijuana planted between maize and agave as well as a house used for processing drugs. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>A soldier stands guard in front of a marijuana plantation during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>Soldiers inspect a house during a military operation at Tequila in state of Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>Soldiers inspect a house during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>A soldier is seen destroying marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>A soldier carries marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>Soldiers destroy marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>Soldiers destroy artisanal elements used for drug processing during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>A soldier destroys artisanal elements used for drug processing during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>A military vehicle transports marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in state of Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>A soldier throws a bundle of marijuana into a bonfire during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>A soldier carries marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>Soldiers inspect a marijuana plantation during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>A soldier destroys marijuana plants during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

<p>A marijuana plant is seen during a military operation at Tequila in Jalisco September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

