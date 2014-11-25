Four seasons of Chino Farm
Makoto Chino stands over freshly picked and washed carrots at his family's farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California August 13, 2014. The gravitational pull of Chino Farm is legendary. Since they don't ship, everyone - whether a top chef or a traveling...more
Clouds gather over recently planted fields on the Chino family farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California March 7, 2013. Long before farmers' markets and heirloom vegetables popped up across the country, Tom Chino's parents bought the 45-acre (18.2-hectare)...more
Farmer Tom Chino jumps off a growing rack, in the green house of his family's farm, during spring planting in Rancho Santa Fe, California March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Farmer Tom Chino works in the field of his family's farm as spring onions grow under cloudy skies in Rancho Santa Fe, California March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Farmer Tom Chino plants yuchoi sun transplants on his family farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Makoto Chino (R) organizes the morning harvest on his family's farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Farmer Tom Chino (L) poses for a photograph with chef, author and restaurateur Alice Waters, at his family's farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Vegetable seedlings are planted on the Chino family farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Albion strawberries grow on the Chino family farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Makoto Chino eats a purple haze carrot as he works harvesting the morning's vegetables and fruit from his family's farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Young lettuce is seen in the morning light on Chino Farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Makoto Chino looks out over his family's farm at dusk in Rancho Santa Fe, California August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Japanese cucumber flower grows on the Chino family farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Yellow and green zucchini are seen on sale at Chino Farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lettuce transplants grow in a green house on the Chino family farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Radishes are bundled for sale after being harvested from the Chino family farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Red chard grows on the Chino family farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Makoto Chino picks cucumbers on his family's farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Makoto Chino (R) pulls freshly picked vegetables with an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on his family's farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Makoto Chino (L) and his father Tom wash off freshly picked vegetables on their family's farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Farmer Tom Chino works at the Chino family farm vegetable stand in Rancho Santa Fe, California November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Farmer Tom Chino (L) looks at tattoos of vegetables on the arm of southern cuisine Chef Sean Brock as Brock visits the Chino family farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Farmer Tom Chino (L) and his son Makoto head off to work on the family's farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
