Four seasons of Chino Farm

Makoto Chino stands over freshly picked and washed carrots at his family's farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California August 13, 2014. The gravitational pull of Chino Farm is legendary. Since they don't ship, everyone - whether a top chef or a traveling foodie or a local resident - comes to the farm stand, simply called "Vegetable Shop," on a dusty corner of this affluent San Diego County town, hemmed in by sprawling housing estates. REUTERS/Mike Blake

