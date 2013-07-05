Edition:
Fourth of July

<p>Independence Day fireworks light the sky over the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial (from L-R) in Washington, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A woman watches the fireworks for Independence Day in Seaside Heights, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>People watch the fireworks for Independence Day in Seaside Heights, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A man with the American flag painted on his face poses for a portrait as he celebrates the Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Prescott, Arizona July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Guests watch the arrival of the Marine Band during Independence Day celebrations on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>People take part in an Independence Day parade in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Spectators are checked by security on the Esplanade ahead of the city's Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>People arrive from lower Manhattan to the Statue of Liberty during its reopening to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>People take part in an Independence Day parade in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A Massachusetts State Police trooper watches over the oval in front of the Hatch Shell ahead of the city's Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell (2nd L) cuts the ribbon next to New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (L), U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (2nd R) and Director of the United States National Park Service Jonathan B. Jarvis at the reopening ceremony in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>National Guard troops patrol the oval in front of the Hatch Shell ahead of the city's Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>People take part in an Independence Day parade in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>People attend a ceremony to reopen the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island to the public in New York July 4, 2013. Under steamy summer skies, tourists in New York flocked to ferries headed for the Statue of Liberty, re-opening with an Independence Day ceremony after closing in October as Superstorm Sandy approached. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>The 3d U.S. Infantry, traditionally known as 'The Old Guard', perform during a ceremony to reopen the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A child attends a ceremony to reopen the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Re-enactors in period attire listen as a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company reads the United States Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. People across the United States gathered on Thursday for parades, picnics and fireworks at Independence Day celebrations, held under unprecedented security following the Boston Marathon bombings. Spectators waving U.S. flags and wearing red, white and blue headed for public gatherings in Boston, New York, Washington, Atlanta and other cities under the close watch of police armed with hand-held chemical detectors, radiation scanners and camera surveillance, precautions sparked by the deadly April 15 bombings. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A United States flag casts a shadow on the ground as spectators wait for a public reading the United States Declaration of Independence, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A child rests during a ceremony at the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island during its reopening to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A demonstrator holds a sign with a photograph of former U.S. spy agency NSA contractor Edward Snowden and the word "HERO" during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company stands amid confetti following a reading the United States Declaration of Independence, part Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Re-enactors march away from the Old State House following a public reading of the United States Declaration of Independence, part of July Fourth Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A re-enactor in period attire takes a photograph with his mobile phone before a public reading the United States Declaration of Independence, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>The Haig family stands for the United States pledge of allegiance before a public reading the United States Declaration of Independence, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Re-enactors in period attire listen as a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company reads the United States Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A woman eats at a food court during the reopening of the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A girl poses for her father as they visit the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island during its reopening to the public in New York, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>People buy souvenirs while they visit the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island during its reopening in New York, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

