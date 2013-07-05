Fourth of July
Independence Day fireworks light the sky over the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial (from L-R) in Washington, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman watches the fireworks for Independence Day in Seaside Heights, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People watch the fireworks for Independence Day in Seaside Heights, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man with the American flag painted on his face poses for a portrait as he celebrates the Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Prescott, Arizona July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Guests watch the arrival of the Marine Band during Independence Day celebrations on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People take part in an Independence Day parade in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators are checked by security on the Esplanade ahead of the city's Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People arrive from lower Manhattan to the Statue of Liberty during its reopening to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in an Independence Day parade in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Massachusetts State Police trooper watches over the oval in front of the Hatch Shell ahead of the city's Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell (2nd L) cuts the ribbon next to New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (L), U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (2nd R) and Director of the United States National Park Service Jonathan B. Jarvis at the reopening...more
National Guard troops patrol the oval in front of the Hatch Shell ahead of the city's Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People take part in an Independence Day parade in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People attend a ceremony to reopen the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island to the public in New York July 4, 2013. Under steamy summer skies, tourists in New York flocked to ferries headed for the Statue of Liberty, re-opening with an Independence...more
The 3d U.S. Infantry, traditionally known as 'The Old Guard', perform during a ceremony to reopen the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A child attends a ceremony to reopen the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Re-enactors in period attire listen as a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company reads the United States Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in...more
A United States flag casts a shadow on the ground as spectators wait for a public reading the United States Declaration of Independence, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian...more
A child rests during a ceremony at the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island during its reopening to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A demonstrator holds a sign with a photograph of former U.S. spy agency NSA contractor Edward Snowden and the word "HERO" during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company stands amid confetti following a reading the United States Declaration of Independence, part Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian...more
Re-enactors march away from the Old State House following a public reading of the United States Declaration of Independence, part of July Fourth Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A re-enactor in period attire takes a photograph with his mobile phone before a public reading the United States Declaration of Independence, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian...more
The Haig family stands for the United States pledge of allegiance before a public reading the United States Declaration of Independence, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Brian...more
Re-enactors in period attire listen as a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company reads the United States Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House, part of Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations, in...more
A woman eats at a food court during the reopening of the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island to the public in New York July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A girl poses for her father as they visit the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island during its reopening to the public in New York, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People buy souvenirs while they visit the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island during its reopening in New York, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
