Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 28, 2013 | 12:00pm EDT

Fracking fears in South Africa

<p>Rain clouds hang over the Karoo near Graaff-Reinet October 26, 2013. Stretching across the heart of South Africa, the Karoo has stirred emotions for centuries, a stunning semi-desert wilderness fit mainly for artists, hunters and the toughest of farmers. It is now rousing less romantic passions. If energy companies and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) get their way, it will soon be home to scientists and geologists mapping out shale gas fields touted as game-changers for Africa's biggest economy, and working out whether fracking will work here. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Rain clouds hang over the Karoo near Graaff-Reinet October 26, 2013. Stretching across the heart of South Africa, the Karoo has stirred emotions for centuries, a stunning semi-desert wilderness fit mainly for artists, hunters and the toughest of...more

Monday, October 28, 2013

Rain clouds hang over the Karoo near Graaff-Reinet October 26, 2013. Stretching across the heart of South Africa, the Karoo has stirred emotions for centuries, a stunning semi-desert wilderness fit mainly for artists, hunters and the toughest of farmers. It is now rousing less romantic passions. If energy companies and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) get their way, it will soon be home to scientists and geologists mapping out shale gas fields touted as game-changers for Africa's biggest economy, and working out whether fracking will work here. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
1 / 16
<p>Spring flowers blossom in an arid landscape near Laingsburg in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Spring flowers blossom in an arid landscape near Laingsburg in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Spring flowers blossom in an arid landscape near Laingsburg in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
2 / 16
<p>A man carries wire baskets he hopes to sell to tourists in the small town of Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A man carries wire baskets he hopes to sell to tourists in the small town of Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

A man carries wire baskets he hopes to sell to tourists in the small town of Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
3 / 16
<p>Game farmer Hennie Barnard looks out over his land near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Game farmer Hennie Barnard looks out over his land near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Game farmer Hennie Barnard looks out over his land near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
4 / 16
<p>Piet Makwena waters his cabbages in a township in Nieu-Bethesda, the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Piet Makwena waters his cabbages in a township in Nieu-Bethesda, the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Piet Makwena waters his cabbages in a township in Nieu-Bethesda, the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
5 / 16
<p>People walk past a derelict building in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

People walk past a derelict building in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

People walk past a derelict building in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
6 / 16
<p>Farm laborer Lano Williams (C) and construction worker Marno Koopman (L) tend to cart horses in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Farm laborer Lano Williams (C) and construction worker Marno Koopman (L) tend to cart horses in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Farm laborer Lano Williams (C) and construction worker Marno Koopman (L) tend to cart horses in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
7 / 16
<p>Farm labourer Lano Williams repairs his horse cart in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Farm labourer Lano Williams repairs his horse cart in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Farm labourer Lano Williams repairs his horse cart in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
8 / 16
<p>A child carries water in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A child carries water in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

A child carries water in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
9 / 16
<p>Sparse vegetation stands in an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Sparse vegetation stands in an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Sparse vegetation stands in an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
10 / 16
<p>Cracked earth marks a dried-up watering hole on a farm near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Cracked earth marks a dried-up watering hole on a farm near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Cracked earth marks a dried-up watering hole on a farm near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
11 / 16
<p>Antelope bones are scattered across an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Antelope bones are scattered across an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Antelope bones are scattered across an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
12 / 16
<p>Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
13 / 16
<p>Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
14 / 16
<p>A windmill pumps water from a borehole near Graaf Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A windmill pumps water from a borehole near Graaf Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

A windmill pumps water from a borehole near Graaf Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
15 / 16
<p>The sun sets over a road near Graaff Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

The sun sets over a road near Graaff Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 28, 2013

The sun sets over a road near Graaff Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 25 2013
War zone prosthetics

War zone prosthetics

A center in the Syrian capital produces prostheses from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water reservoirs, and offer...

Oct 25 2013
Plight of Fukushima workers

Plight of Fukushima workers

Workers cleaning up after the Fukushima disaster are complaining that the project depends on a little scrutinized network of subcontractors - many of them...

Oct 25 2013
East German secret police museum

East German secret police museum

With state surveillance being a highly sensitive subject, a look inside the museum of the Stasi secret police of the former East Germany.

Oct 25 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast