Fracking fears in South Africa
Rain clouds hang over the Karoo near Graaff-Reinet October 26, 2013. Stretching across the heart of South Africa, the Karoo has stirred emotions for centuries, a stunning semi-desert wilderness fit mainly for artists, hunters and the toughest of...more
Rain clouds hang over the Karoo near Graaff-Reinet October 26, 2013. Stretching across the heart of South Africa, the Karoo has stirred emotions for centuries, a stunning semi-desert wilderness fit mainly for artists, hunters and the toughest of farmers. It is now rousing less romantic passions. If energy companies and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) get their way, it will soon be home to scientists and geologists mapping out shale gas fields touted as game-changers for Africa's biggest economy, and working out whether fracking will work here. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Spring flowers blossom in an arid landscape near Laingsburg in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Spring flowers blossom in an arid landscape near Laingsburg in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man carries wire baskets he hopes to sell to tourists in the small town of Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man carries wire baskets he hopes to sell to tourists in the small town of Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Game farmer Hennie Barnard looks out over his land near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Game farmer Hennie Barnard looks out over his land near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Piet Makwena waters his cabbages in a township in Nieu-Bethesda, the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Piet Makwena waters his cabbages in a township in Nieu-Bethesda, the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People walk past a derelict building in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People walk past a derelict building in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Farm laborer Lano Williams (C) and construction worker Marno Koopman (L) tend to cart horses in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Farm laborer Lano Williams (C) and construction worker Marno Koopman (L) tend to cart horses in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Farm labourer Lano Williams repairs his horse cart in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Farm labourer Lano Williams repairs his horse cart in a township outside Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A child carries water in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A child carries water in Nieu-Bethesda in the Karoo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Sparse vegetation stands in an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Sparse vegetation stands in an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Cracked earth marks a dried-up watering hole on a farm near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Cracked earth marks a dried-up watering hole on a farm near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Antelope bones are scattered across an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Antelope bones are scattered across an arid landscape near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Sheep gather around a watering hole near Aberdeen in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A windmill pumps water from a borehole near Graaf Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A windmill pumps water from a borehole near Graaf Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
The sun sets over a road near Graaff Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
The sun sets over a road near Graaff Reinet in the Karoo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
War zone prosthetics
A center in the Syrian capital produces prostheses from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water reservoirs, and offer...
Plight of Fukushima workers
Workers cleaning up after the Fukushima disaster are complaining that the project depends on a little scrutinized network of subcontractors - many of them...
East German secret police museum
With state surveillance being a highly sensitive subject, a look inside the museum of the Stasi secret police of the former East Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.