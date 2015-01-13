Edition:
France on guard

French soldiers prepare their equipment at the Satory military base, near Paris, as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after last week's Islamic militants attacks, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A member of the French military indicates areas on a map of the Paris region where additional troops will be deployed, at the Satory military base, near Paris, as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after last week's attacks January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French soldiers prepare their equipment at the Satory military centre, near Paris, as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after last week's Islamic militants attacks January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A resident enters a building as a member of the French military secures the street across from to a Jewish synagogue in Paris as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after last week's attacks by Islamist militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boulal

French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A French soldier secures the access to a Jewish institution in Paris as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after last week's Islamic attacks January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French soldiers prepare their equipment at the Satory military base, near Paris, as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after last week's Islamic militants attacks January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French soldiers secure the access to a Jewish institution in Paris as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after last week's Islamic attacks January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French soldiers prepare to deploy at the Satory military base, near Paris, as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after last week's Islamic militants attacks January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French soldiers prepare their equipment, including body armour, at the Satory military centre, near Paris, as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after last week's Islamic militants attacks January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A French flags is seen as police patrol outside the the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket, where four people were killed during a terror attack on Friday near the Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A French soldier secures the access to a Jewish institution in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Western Paris, as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after last week's attacks, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A member special French RAID forces secures the area for the visit by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket January 12, 2015 near the Porte de Vincennes in Paris, where four hostages were killed in a terror attack. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

An Israeli flag hangs on a barricade as special French forces secure the area for the visit by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket January 12, 2015 near the Porte de Vincennes in Paris, where four hostages were killed in a terror attack. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A French soldier secures the access to a Jewish school in Paris as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after last week's terrorist attacks January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Policemen secure the hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French Gendarmes check a passerby's bag as they secure the access to the solidarity march (Rassemblement Republicain) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A French intervention policeman looks on as several thousand people gather to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of the satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Marseille January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

French soldiers patrol near a department store in Paris as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan in Paris January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French soldiers patrol in the street near a department store in Paris as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan in Paris January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

