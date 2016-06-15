Edition:
France protests labor reforms

Protesters use road signs as shields during clashes with riot police and gendarmes at the Invalides square during a demonstration as part of nationwide protests against plans to reform French labor laws, in Paris, France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
French riot police and gendarmes overpower a protester during clashes at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A French CGT labor union employee holds flares during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tear gas surrounds youths who face off with French police and gendarmes during clashes at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A French fireman sprays water to extinguish one of two Autolib' electric cars that were set on fire on a street in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

French CRS riot police protect themselves from flying debris during clashes with demonstrators at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Masked youths and French police clash during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French CGT labor union employees march during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French gendarmes clash with demonstrators in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Masked youths face off with French police and gendarmes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

French gendarmes stand in line near a tour bus with broken windows after clashes with demonstrators in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

French gendarmes stand in line amongst debris in a street after clashes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

The message "Valls = shame", in reference to French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, is seen on the road during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

French CRS riot police apprehend a demonstrator during clashes at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

French CGT labor union employees march during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French CRS riot police face off with demonstrators during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A masked youth reacts in front of French gendarmes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Masked youths face off with French police and gendarmes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A masked youth faces off with French riot police during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Striking employees stage a die-in with labor code placards during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

