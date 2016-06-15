France protests labor reforms
Protesters use road signs as shields during clashes with riot police and gendarmes at the Invalides square during a demonstration as part of nationwide protests against plans to reform French labor laws, in Paris, France, June 14, 2016....more
French riot police and gendarmes overpower a protester during clashes at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A French CGT labor union employee holds flares during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tear gas surrounds youths who face off with French police and gendarmes during clashes at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A French fireman sprays water to extinguish one of two Autolib' electric cars that were set on fire on a street in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French CRS riot police protect themselves from flying debris during clashes with demonstrators at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Masked youths and French police clash during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French CGT labor union employees march during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French gendarmes clash with demonstrators in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Masked youths face off with French police and gendarmes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French gendarmes stand in line near a tour bus with broken windows after clashes with demonstrators in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French gendarmes stand in line amongst debris in a street after clashes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The message "Valls = shame", in reference to French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, is seen on the road during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French CRS riot police apprehend a demonstrator during clashes at the Invalides square in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French CGT labor union employees march during a demonstration in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French CRS riot police face off with demonstrators during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A masked youth reacts in front of French gendarmes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Masked youths face off with French police and gendarmes during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A masked youth faces off with French riot police during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Striking employees stage a die-in with labor code placards during a demonstration in Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Next Slideshows
NATO flexes military muscle
Large-scale military training exercises involving more than 20 NATO and partner countries kick off across eastern Europe and Turkey.
Orlando: Worst mass shooting in the U.S.
A look back at some of the worst shooting incidents in America since the Columbine school shooting.
Mass shooting at Orlando gay nightclub
A gunman armed with an assault rifle killed 49 people and injured 53 at a packed gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
A birthday fit for a Queen
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-serving monarch, turns 90.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.