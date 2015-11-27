France remembers

French flags hang from windows of a building near the Invalides in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. The French President called on all French citizens to hang the tricolour national flag from their windows on Friday to pay tribute to the victims of...more

French flags hang from windows of a building near the Invalides in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. The French President called on all French citizens to hang the tricolour national flag from their windows on Friday to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks during a national day of homage. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close