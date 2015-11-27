Edition:
France remembers

French flags hang from windows of a building near the Invalides in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. The French President called on all French citizens to hang the tricolour national flag from their windows on Friday to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks during a national day of homage. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Blue, white and red brassieres, the colours of the French national flag, hang from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A French flag is seen outside "Le Petit Cambodge" restaurant in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
People pay tribute to the victims of Paris attacks at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Blue, white and red shirts, the colours of the French flag, are seen on the facade of a building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A woman installs blue, white and red candles, the colours of the French flag, during a tribute to the victims of Paris attacks, at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A French flag hangs from a window of a restaurant decorated for Christmas holiday season in Strasbourg, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A French flag is seen on a window of a building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A French national flag hangs from a tricycle on the Champs Elysees Avenue near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Blue, white and red shirts, the colours of the French national flag, hang from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A man, carrying a French flag, passes by flowers, candles and messages left in tribute to victims near the Bataclan concert hall, one of the sites of deadly attacks, in Paris, France, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A French flag with the sign of a peace symbol with the Eiffel Tower is seen at the main entrance of an apartment building in Paris, France November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Two women cry as they pay tribute to the victims of Paris attacks at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A French flag is seen near the Bataclan concert hall, one of the sites of deadly attacks in Paris, France November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A French flag hangs from a window in Paris, France November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
French flags are seen on windows of a building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A French national flag hangs from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
French flags hang from a windows of an apartment building in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A French national flag flies as workers stand on the roof of the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A woman stands on a balcony behind a French flag at an apartment building in the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
