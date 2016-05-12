France revolts against labor reform
Clouds of tear gas surround people near the Invalides monument during clashes between protestors and French police during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Riot police clash with protestors during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A protestor gesticulates during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A woman with the numbers, "49-3" symbolically taped across her mouth attends a demonstration against French labor law reform in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A protester kicks back a teargas grenade during a demonstration against French labor law reform in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French gendarmes use tear gas during clashes with youths during a demonstration by employees, high school and university students against the French labor law proposal in Lille. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French CRS riot police face off with French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Youths take cover from tear gas grenades behind a mattress during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Masked and hooded youths enter a bank after breaking a door as elsewhere French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Demonstrators react near burning garbage bins as French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labor reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French highschool and university students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes. The slogan reads " We have a leftist party who deserves to be punched". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French student holds a Communist Party flag during a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French high school and university students take part in a demonstration against the labor reform bill proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French riot police stand together during a demonstration by highschool and university students against the French labor law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police tries to extinguish a burning car during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the labor reform bill proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French CGT labour union workers hold safety flares as they stand on the statue of the Place de la Nation during a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French CRS riot police use tear gas against French high school and university students during a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A hooded demonstrator walks near burning garbage bins during clashes as French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French high school and university students face off with French CRS riot police during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A masked and hooded youth kicks and breaks a glass door at a bank as elsewhere French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French high school and university students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A demonstrator wears a mask depicting French President Francois Hollande during a demonstration by French high school and university students against the French labor law proposal in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Clouds of tear gas fill the air as demonstrators attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
What does corruption look like?
The far-reaching effects on the world and its people when entrusted power is abused for private gain.
Best of Invictus Games
The second edition of the Invictus Games for wounded military personnel is underway in Orlando.
Opposition protests in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition marches to pressure a recall referendum against President Maduro.
India's worst drought in decades
About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are hit by India's worst drought in four decades.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.