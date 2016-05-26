France revolts against labor reform
French police apprehend a youth during a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A youth throws a printer into a bank during a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French labour union members march during a demonstration in protest of the government's proposed labour law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A protesters attends a demonstration against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French police apprehend a man during a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A message is written on an advertising board which was attacked by youths who took part in a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People walk outside an auto dealership which was attacked by youths who took part in a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tear gas fills the air during clashes with French gendarmes during a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An advertising board which was attacked by youths who took part in a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms is seen in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French labor union workers and students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Marseille, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A message is written on the window of an auto dealership which was attacked by youths in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Masked youths take part in a demonstration in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tear gas fills the air during clashes with French gendarmes and riot police in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French gendarmes in riot gear gather at the Place de la Nation as they wait for a demonstration by labor union members in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French labor union members march during a demonstration in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A message reads "Strike and blockade until withdrawal" near a barricade to block the entrance of the depot of the SFDM company near the oil refinery to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Donges, France, May 26, 2016....more
A French student wears a mask and holds a poster depicting French Prime Minister Manuel Valls and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy during a demonstration in Marseille, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A striking French labor union employee stands near a barricade to block the entrance of the depot of the SFDM company near the oil refinery in Donges, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A message is written on a bus stop, which was attacked by youths who took part in a demonstration in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Striking French labor union employees stand near a barricade to block the entrance of the depot of the SFDM company near the oil refinery in Donges, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
