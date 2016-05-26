Edition:
France revolts against labor reform

French police apprehend a youth during a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A youth throws a printer into a bank during a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
French labour union members march during a demonstration in protest of the government's proposed labour law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A protesters attends a demonstration against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
French police apprehend a man during a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A message is written on an advertising board which was attacked by youths who took part in a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
People walk outside an auto dealership which was attacked by youths who took part in a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Tear gas fills the air during clashes with French gendarmes during a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
An advertising board which was attacked by youths who took part in a protest against the government's proposed labor law reforms is seen in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
French labor union workers and students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Marseille, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A message is written on the window of an auto dealership which was attacked by youths in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Masked youths take part in a demonstration in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Tear gas fills the air during clashes with French gendarmes and riot police in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
French gendarmes in riot gear gather at the Place de la Nation as they wait for a demonstration by labor union members in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
French labor union members march during a demonstration in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A message reads "Strike and blockade until withdrawal" near a barricade to block the entrance of the depot of the SFDM company near the oil refinery to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Donges, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A message reads "Strike and blockade until withdrawal" near a barricade to block the entrance of the depot of the SFDM company near the oil refinery to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Donges, France, May 26, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A French student wears a mask and holds a poster depicting French Prime Minister Manuel Valls and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy during a demonstration in Marseille, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A striking French labor union employee stands near a barricade to block the entrance of the depot of the SFDM company near the oil refinery in Donges, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A message is written on a bus stop, which was attacked by youths who took part in a demonstration in Paris, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Striking French labor union employees stand near a barricade to block the entrance of the depot of the SFDM company near the oil refinery in Donges, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
