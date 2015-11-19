Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 18, 2015 | 8:45pm EST

France strikes Islamic State

Flight deck crew work around a Super Etendard fighter jet as a French flag flies aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier will be deployed today to support operations against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Flight deck crew work around a Super Etendard fighter jet as a French flag flies aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. France's Charles de...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Flight deck crew work around a Super Etendard fighter jet as a French flag flies aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier will be deployed today to support operations against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
1 / 13
French army soldiers secure the area around the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle as it leaves the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French army soldiers secure the area around the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle as it leaves the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French army soldiers secure the area around the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle as it leaves the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
2 / 13
Flight deck crew work on Rafale fighter jets aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Flight deck crew work on Rafale fighter jets aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Flight deck crew work on Rafale fighter jets aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
3 / 13
A French fighter jet is seen on the runway at an undisclosed location, in this picture released by the ECPAD November 17, 2015. REUTERS/S. Dupont/Armee de l'Air/ECPAD-French Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters

A French fighter jet is seen on the runway at an undisclosed location, in this picture released by the ECPAD November 17, 2015. REUTERS/S. Dupont/Armee de l'Air/ECPAD-French Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A French fighter jet is seen on the runway at an undisclosed location, in this picture released by the ECPAD November 17, 2015. REUTERS/S. Dupont/Armee de l'Air/ECPAD-French Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 13
Rafale fighter jets and Super Etendard fighter jets are seen on the deck of the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle as it leaves the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Rafale fighter jets and Super Etendard fighter jets are seen on the deck of the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle as it leaves the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Rafale fighter jets and Super Etendard fighter jets are seen on the deck of the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle as it leaves the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
5 / 13
French fighter planes prepare to take off from an unidentified location in this still image taken from handout video released on November 16, 2015. REUTERS/ECPAD via Reuters TV

French fighter planes prepare to take off from an unidentified location in this still image taken from handout video released on November 16, 2015. REUTERS/ECPAD via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
French fighter planes prepare to take off from an unidentified location in this still image taken from handout video released on November 16, 2015. REUTERS/ECPAD via Reuters TV
Close
6 / 13
The French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is seen before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is seen before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is seen before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
7 / 13
French Navy crew members walk past Rafale fighter jets (R) aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French Navy crew members walk past Rafale fighter jets (R) aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French Navy crew members walk past Rafale fighter jets (R) aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
8 / 13
French fighter planes prepare to take off from an unidentified location in this still image taken from handout video released on November 16, 2015. REUTERS/ECPAD via Reuters TV

French fighter planes prepare to take off from an unidentified location in this still image taken from handout video released on November 16, 2015. REUTERS/ECPAD via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
French fighter planes prepare to take off from an unidentified location in this still image taken from handout video released on November 16, 2015. REUTERS/ECPAD via Reuters TV
Close
9 / 13
French Navy crew members walk on the docks in front of the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French Navy crew members walk on the docks in front of the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French Navy crew members walk on the docks in front of the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
10 / 13
French fighter plane prepares to take off from an unidentified location in this still image taken from handout video released on November 16, 2015. REUTERS/ECPAD via Reuters TV

French fighter plane prepares to take off from an unidentified location in this still image taken from handout video released on November 16, 2015. REUTERS/ECPAD via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
French fighter plane prepares to take off from an unidentified location in this still image taken from handout video released on November 16, 2015. REUTERS/ECPAD via Reuters TV
Close
11 / 13
French Maritime Gendarmes secure the area around the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French Maritime Gendarmes secure the area around the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French Maritime Gendarmes secure the area around the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
12 / 13
Rafale fighter jets are seen on the deck of the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle as it leaves the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Rafale fighter jets are seen on the deck of the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle as it leaves the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Rafale fighter jets are seen on the deck of the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle as it leaves the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
2016 campaign collectibles

2016 campaign collectibles

Next Slideshows

2016 campaign collectibles

2016 campaign collectibles

Souvenirs from the 2016 presidential race.

Nov 18 2015
Molenbeek, home to Paris attackers

Molenbeek, home to Paris attackers

Two of the Paris attackers are among dozens of people who lived under the radar in the poor Molenbeek district of Brussels who have taken up arms for Islamic...

Nov 18 2015
Police close in on Paris attackers

Police close in on Paris attackers

Police launch an operation to catch the alleged mastermind of the Paris attacks.

Nov 18 2015
Bomb downed Russian plane

Bomb downed Russian plane

Islamic State's magazine posts a photo of what it says was the improvised bomb that brought down the Russian airliner over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in October.

Nov 18 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast