France train attack hero stabbed
U.S. Airman 1st Class Spencer Stone following the attack on a French train which he helped foil. Stone was repeatedly stabbed in Sacramento, California and is in stable condition, media reports said on Thursday. REUTERS/US Air Force/Tech Sgt...more
President Obama meets with Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler (R) and Alek Skarlatos (L). REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, and Anthony Sadler during a parade honoring them in Sacramento. Stone and two friends who grew up together in Sacramento subdued the gunman on a high-speed train bound for Paris in August, winning accolades from the...more
Spencer Stone greets a friend in the crowd during a parade honoring them in Sacramento. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Secretary of Defense Ash Carter presents Spencer Stone an Airman's Medal and Purple Heart at the Pentagon. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Spencer Stone greets the crowd during a parade honoring him in Sacramento. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
President Obama meets with Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Spencer Stone greets fans during a celebration in Sacramento. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
French President Francois Hollandeshakes hands with Spencer Stone. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone and Anthony Sadler wave to the crowd honoring them in Sacramento. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
French President Francois Hollande awards Spencer Stone with the Legion d'Honneur (the Legion of Honour). REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, and Anthony Sadler take selfies before a parade honoring them in Sacramento. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Spencer Stone waves as he departs the Clinique Lille Sud, which specializes in hand injuries, in Lesquin, France, after the attempted French train attack. REUTERS/Stringer
Spencer Stone, recovering from knife wounds, arrives at police headquarters in Arras, France, after the attempted French train attack. REUTERS/Stringer
Spencer Stone meets Tech. Sgt. Amanda McCullough, 86th Airlift Wing protocol upon his arrival to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, following the attempted French train attack. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Sara Keller
U.S. Airman First Class Spencer Stone in an undated photo. REUTERS/Ramstein Air Base
Spencer Stone arrives surrounded by journalists to attend a ceremony at the U.S. Embassy as U.S. ambassador to France Jane Hartley presents him. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone stand at attention for the national anthem during a celebration in Sacramento. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
President Obama pose for a pictures with Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
