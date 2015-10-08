France train attack hero stabbed

Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, and Anthony Sadler during a parade honoring them in Sacramento. Stone and two friends who grew up together in Sacramento subdued the gunman on a high-speed train bound for Paris in August, winning accolades from the...more

Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, and Anthony Sadler during a parade honoring them in Sacramento. Stone and two friends who grew up together in Sacramento subdued the gunman on a high-speed train bound for Paris in August, winning accolades from the presidents of France and the United States. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

