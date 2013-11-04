France's boy bullfighters
Solal (L), 12, and Nino, 10, both toreador apprentices of the French Tauromachy Centre Bullfighting School, joke with a muleta, a small cloth attached to a short tapered stick and used by a matador, at Solal's house in Nimes, southern France September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre, nicknamed El Nino, touches a practice bull at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre, nicknamed El Nino, holds a sword as he prepares to strike a practice bull during a course at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Young toreador apprentices of the French Tauromachy Centre practise a muleta pass at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. A muleta is a small cloth attached to a short tapered stick used by a matador. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre (R), nicknamed El Nino, attends a course at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. Since 1983, the French Tauromachy Centre in Nimes has trained some 1,000 youths in the art of bullfighting. Twenty of them have gone on to become professional matadors, facing fighting bulls in the arena. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre, nicknamed El Nino, holds a sword as he prepares to strike a practice bull during a course at the bullring of Garons, near Nimes, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice of the French Tauromachy Centre, nicknamed Solalito, reads a bullfight news magazine at home in Nimes, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice, practises a muleta pass with a shirt on the street as he leaves his home before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) in Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice, dresses before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at his home in Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice (L), looks at calves arriving at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal's father Christian helps his son Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice, get dressed before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) in Nimes October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal (C), a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed Solalito, helps young toreadors get dressed before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Rodilhan, near Nimes, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal (L), 12, and Nino, 10, both toreador apprentices of the Nimes bullfighting school, look at a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nino (L), a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed El Nino, waits to enter before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Muletas and swords are seen during a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013.REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed El Nino, performs a muleta pass during a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed Solalito, performs a muleta pass during a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal, a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed Solalito, performs a muleta pass during a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Nino, a ten-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed El Nino, performs a muleta pass during a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Bouillargues, near Nimes, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Solal (R), a twelve-year-old toreador apprentice of the Nimes bullfighting school, nicknamed Solalito, looks at young toreadors before a beginner's bullfight (becerrada) at the bullring of Rodilhan, near Nimes, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
