France's first gay wedding
Vincent Aubin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) arrive for their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. The two men are the first same-sex couple to marry in France under a reform which has stoked some of the ugliest protests in the...more
Vincent Aubin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) arrive for their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. The two men are the first same-sex couple to marry in France under a reform which has stoked some of the ugliest protests in the country in decades. The law, backed by most French and feted by gay and lesbians as it came into force this month, makes France the 14th country to allow same-sex marriage despite heated street protests by conservatives, Catholics and extreme-right groups. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Vincent Aubin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) react as they hold hands at their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Vincent Aubin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) react as they hold hands at their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Bruno Boileau (R) puts the ring on the finger of Vincent Autin as they are married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Bruno Boileau (R) puts the ring on the finger of Vincent Autin as they are married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau hold hands after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau hold hands after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau kiss after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau kiss after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau sign the register as they are married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau sign the register as they are married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Vincent Autin (R) and Bruno Boileau (3rdR) pose with Mayor Helene Mandroux (2ndR) as French Minister for Women's Rights and Government Spokesperson Najat Vallaud-Belkacem (L rear) looks on after their wedding at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29,...more
Vincent Autin (R) and Bruno Boileau (3rdR) pose with Mayor Helene Mandroux (2ndR) as French Minister for Women's Rights and Government Spokesperson Najat Vallaud-Belkacem (L rear) looks on after their wedding at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau hug family members after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau hug family members after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Bruno Boileau (L) and Vincent Autin hold hands after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Bruno Boileau (L) and Vincent Autin hold hands after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau speak to journalists after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau speak to journalists after getting married at the town hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Vincent Aubin (R) and Bruno Boileau (L) react on the terrace after their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Vincent Aubin (R) and Bruno Boileau (L) react on the terrace after their wedding ceremony at the city hall in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) wave from the terrace of the city hall after their wedding in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) wave from the terrace of the city hall after their wedding in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) kiss on the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) kiss on the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) react from the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) react from the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau react on the balcony in front of the crowd after their marriage at the city hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jerard Julien/Pool
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau react on the balcony in front of the crowd after their marriage at the city hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jerard Julien/Pool
Vincent Autin (R) and Bruno Boileau kiss on the balcony in front of the crowd after their marriage at the city hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jerard Julien/Pool
Vincent Autin (R) and Bruno Boileau kiss on the balcony in front of the crowd after their marriage at the city hall in Montpellier May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jerard Julien/Pool
Next Slideshows
Manhattanhenge
"Manhattanhenge" occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the...
Attack on Afghan Red Cross
Insurgents attack a Red Cross compound in Jalalabad.
Baby trapped in toilet pipe
Firefighters in China rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet.
Polluted waterways
Heavily polluted waterways across the globe.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.