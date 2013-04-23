Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 23, 2013 | 3:30pm EDT

France's gay marriage debate

<p>Gagged women hold flares and wear French revolution Phrygian caps in a protest demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Nantes, western France, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Gagged women hold flares and wear French revolution Phrygian caps in a protest demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Nantes, western France, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Gagged women hold flares and wear French revolution Phrygian caps in a protest demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Nantes, western France, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
1 / 25
<p>French gendarmes in riot gear stand guard as gay marriage opponents wave a French flag after the "Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) protest march against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage near the Invalides in Paris, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

French gendarmes in riot gear stand guard as gay marriage opponents wave a French flag after the "Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) protest march against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage near the Invalides in Paris, April 21,...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

French gendarmes in riot gear stand guard as gay marriage opponents wave a French flag after the "Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) protest march against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage near the Invalides in Paris, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
2 / 25
<p>A gay couple kiss as people gather to celebrate after the French parliament approved a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and to adopt children, in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A gay couple kiss as people gather to celebrate after the French parliament approved a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and to adopt children, in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A gay couple kiss as people gather to celebrate after the French parliament approved a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and to adopt children, in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
3 / 25
<p>Girls dressed in costumes from the French revolution look through a fence as they take part in a protest march over France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon</p>

Girls dressed in costumes from the French revolution look through a fence as they take part in a protest march over France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Girls dressed in costumes from the French revolution look through a fence as they take part in a protest march over France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Close
4 / 25
<p>French Justice Minister Christiane Taubira (C bottom) is applauded as she speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

French Justice Minister Christiane Taubira (C bottom) is applauded as she speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

French Justice Minister Christiane Taubira (C bottom) is applauded as she speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
5 / 25
<p>A sign reads, "Thanks" as people gather to celebrate the passage of a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children, in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A sign reads, "Thanks" as people gather to celebrate the passage of a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children, in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A sign reads, "Thanks" as people gather to celebrate the passage of a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children, in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
6 / 25
<p>People take cover from tear gas as they take part in a demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

People take cover from tear gas as they take part in a demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

People take cover from tear gas as they take part in a demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
7 / 25
<p>Protesters attend a prayer staged by Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute as they demonstrate against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. The placard reads: "No to homosexual marriage". REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Protesters attend a prayer staged by Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute as they demonstrate against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. The placard reads: "No to...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Protesters attend a prayer staged by Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute as they demonstrate against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. The placard reads: "No to homosexual marriage". REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
8 / 25
<p>A woman argues with a policeman as she demonstrates to support a draft law to legalise marriage and adoption for same-sex couples in Marseille, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

A woman argues with a policeman as she demonstrates to support a draft law to legalise marriage and adoption for same-sex couples in Marseille, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A woman argues with a policeman as she demonstrates to support a draft law to legalise marriage and adoption for same-sex couples in Marseille, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
9 / 25
<p>Former French Socialist deputy Corinne Narassiguin is applauded as she stands in the public gallery after the final vote on bill legalising same-sex marriage at the National Assembly in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Former French Socialist deputy Corinne Narassiguin is applauded as she stands in the public gallery after the final vote on bill legalising same-sex marriage at the National Assembly in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former French Socialist deputy Corinne Narassiguin is applauded as she stands in the public gallery after the final vote on bill legalising same-sex marriage at the National Assembly in Paris, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
10 / 25
<p>A logo is painted on the street by protesters against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A logo is painted on the street by protesters against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A logo is painted on the street by protesters against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
11 / 25
<p>People shout slogans during a demonstration over France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage outside France television studios where President Francois Hollande is interviewed in Paris, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

People shout slogans during a demonstration over France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage outside France television studios where President Francois Hollande is interviewed in Paris, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

People shout slogans during a demonstration over France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage outside France television studios where President Francois Hollande is interviewed in Paris, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
12 / 25
<p>Tear gas floats in the air as people wave banners while demonstrating against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Tear gas floats in the air as people wave banners while demonstrating against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Tear gas floats in the air as people wave banners while demonstrating against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
13 / 25
<p>A boy carries a sign protesting France's planned legalisation on same-sex marriage in Paris, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

A boy carries a sign protesting France's planned legalisation on same-sex marriage in Paris, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A boy carries a sign protesting France's planned legalisation on same-sex marriage in Paris, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
14 / 25
<p>A man holds a cross as he demonstrates against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

A man holds a cross as he demonstrates against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A man holds a cross as he demonstrates against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
15 / 25
<p>Opponents to gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance wave flags and shout slogans during a demonstration in Marseille, February 2, 2013 . The placard reads: "Marriage for all except for me". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Opponents to gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance wave flags and shout slogans during a demonstration in Marseille, February 2, 2013 . The placard reads: "Marriage for all except for me". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Opponents to gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance wave flags and shout slogans during a demonstration in Marseille, February 2, 2013 . The placard reads: "Marriage for all except for me". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
16 / 25
<p>French CRS riot police form a line near the Invalides during a demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

French CRS riot police form a line near the Invalides during a demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

French CRS riot police form a line near the Invalides during a demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
17 / 25
<p>People demonstrate against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

People demonstrate against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

People demonstrate against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
18 / 25
<p>Thousands of gay marriage opponents wave pink, blue and white flags as they take part in the "Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) protest march against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage near the Invalides in Paris, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Thousands of gay marriage opponents wave pink, blue and white flags as they take part in the "Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) protest march against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage near the Invalides in Paris, April 21,...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Thousands of gay marriage opponents wave pink, blue and white flags as they take part in the "Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) protest march against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage near the Invalides in Paris, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
19 / 25
<p>A demonstrator holds Barbie dolls as people march through the streets of Paris in support of the French government's draft law to legalise marriage and adoption for same-sex couples, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

A demonstrator holds Barbie dolls as people march through the streets of Paris in support of the French government's draft law to legalise marriage and adoption for same-sex couples, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A demonstrator holds Barbie dolls as people march through the streets of Paris in support of the French government's draft law to legalise marriage and adoption for same-sex couples, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
20 / 25
<p>French gendarmes in riot gear stand guard as gay marriage opponents wave a French flag after the "Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) protest march against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

French gendarmes in riot gear stand guard as gay marriage opponents wave a French flag after the "Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) protest march against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 21, 2013. ...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

French gendarmes in riot gear stand guard as gay marriage opponents wave a French flag after the "Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) protest march against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
21 / 25
<p>People wave flags as they take part in a protest demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Nantes, western France, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

People wave flags as they take part in a protest demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Nantes, western France, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

People wave flags as they take part in a protest demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Nantes, western France, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
22 / 25
<p>People wave banners as they demonstrate against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

People wave banners as they demonstrate against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

People wave banners as they demonstrate against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
23 / 25
<p>Protesters attend a prayer staged by Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute as they demonstrates against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Protesters attend a prayer staged by Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute as they demonstrates against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Protesters attend a prayer staged by Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute as they demonstrates against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
24 / 25
<p>A protester attends a prayer staged by Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute as they demonstrate against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

A protester attends a prayer staged by Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute as they demonstrate against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A protester attends a prayer staged by Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute as they demonstrate against gay marriage, adoption and procreation assistance outside the Senate building in Paris, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
The Tsarnaev family

The Tsarnaev family

Next Slideshows

The Tsarnaev family

The Tsarnaev family

The family of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

Apr 25 2013
Mourning in Boston

Mourning in Boston

The aftermath of the bombing and manhunt.

Apr 24 2013
Life after the White House

Life after the White House

How presidents spend their time after being president.

Apr 23 2013
Planet Earth

Planet Earth

Dynamic views of our planet in celebration of Earth Day.

Apr 22 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast