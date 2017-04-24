Edition:
Sun Apr 23, 2017

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, celebrates after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris, France April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, celebrates after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris, France April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, celebrates after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris, France April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, celebrates after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Henin-Beaumont. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, celebrates after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Henin-Beaumont. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, celebrates after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Henin-Beaumont. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A crumpled ballot with the name of Francois Fillon, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, is seen on a table at a polling station after results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Tulle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A crumpled ballot with the name of Francois Fillon, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, is seen on a table at a polling station after results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Tulle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
A crumpled ballot with the name of Francois Fillon, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, is seen on a table at a polling station after results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Tulle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Tear gas floats in the air as demonstrators clash with French riot police after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Paris. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pellisier

Tear gas floats in the air as demonstrators clash with French riot police after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Paris. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pellisier

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Tear gas floats in the air as demonstrators clash with French riot police after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Paris. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pellisier
Supporters of Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, react at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Supporters of Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, react at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Supporters of Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, react at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Supporters of Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, react after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Supporters of Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, react after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Supporters of Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, react after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, leaves a polling booth as she votes in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, leaves a polling booth as she votes in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, leaves a polling booth as she votes in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Francois Fillon, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, leaves after delivering a speech at his campaign headquarters in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Francois Fillon, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, leaves after delivering a speech at his campaign headquarters in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Francois Fillon, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, leaves after delivering a speech at his campaign headquarters in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks to supporters after the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks to supporters after the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks to supporters after the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French university student and Jean-Luc Melenchon supporter Clara Lamotte reacts as she watches the televised French presidential elections at a viewing event held by the Universite de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

French university student and Jean-Luc Melenchon supporter Clara Lamotte reacts as she watches the televised French presidential elections at a viewing event held by the Universite de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
French university student and Jean-Luc Melenchon supporter Clara Lamotte reacts as she watches the televised French presidential elections at a viewing event held by the Universite de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A French citizen, who resides in Tunisia, arrives to cast her vote for French presidential election, at a polling station in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A French citizen, who resides in Tunisia, arrives to cast her vote for French presidential election, at a polling station in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
A French citizen, who resides in Tunisia, arrives to cast her vote for French presidential election, at a polling station in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A woman leaves a polling booth as she votes in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Vaulx-en-Velin near Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A woman leaves a polling booth as she votes in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Vaulx-en-Velin near Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
A woman leaves a polling booth as she votes in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Vaulx-en-Velin near Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party 2017 presidential candidate, delivers a speech at La Mutualite meeting hall in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party 2017 presidential candidate, delivers a speech at La Mutualite meeting hall in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party 2017 presidential candidate, delivers a speech at La Mutualite meeting hall in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Marine Le Pen (L), French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, casts her ballot in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont. At C, Mayor of Henin-Beaumont Steeve Briois REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Marine Le Pen (L), French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, casts her ballot in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont. At C, Mayor of Henin-Beaumont Steeve Briois REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Marine Le Pen (L), French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, casts her ballot in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont. At C, Mayor of Henin-Beaumont Steeve Briois REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jean-Luc Melenchon, candidate of the French far-left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election greets supporters in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Jean-Luc Melenchon, candidate of the French far-left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election greets supporters in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Jean-Luc Melenchon, candidate of the French far-left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election greets supporters in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Media members work as Emmanuel Macron (C), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, casts his ballot in the first round of 2017 French presidential election as his wife Brigitte Trogneux stands in line at a polling station in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Media members work as Emmanuel Macron (C), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, casts his ballot in the first round of 2017 French presidential election as his wife Brigitte Trogneux stands in line at a polling station in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Media members work as Emmanuel Macron (C), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, casts his ballot in the first round of 2017 French presidential election as his wife Brigitte Trogneux stands in line at a polling station in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
French expats queue along the street outside the Lycee Francais Charles de Gaulle to cast their vote in a polling station inside the school, in the first round of the 2017 French presidential election, in London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

French expats queue along the street outside the Lycee Francais Charles de Gaulle to cast their vote in a polling station inside the school, in the first round of the 2017 French presidential election, in London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
French expats queue along the street outside the Lycee Francais Charles de Gaulle to cast their vote in a polling station inside the school, in the first round of the 2017 French presidential election, in London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A volunteer carrying completed voting ballots evacuates the Consulate General of France after a New York Police identified a suspicious vehicle parked outside the entrance as voting for the French election occurred in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A volunteer carrying completed voting ballots evacuates the Consulate General of France after a New York Police identified a suspicious vehicle parked outside the entrance as voting for the French election occurred in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017
A volunteer carrying completed voting ballots evacuates the Consulate General of France after a New York Police identified a suspicious vehicle parked outside the entrance as voting for the French election occurred in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, gestures to supporters after the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, gestures to supporters after the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, gestures to supporters after the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, celebrates on stage at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, celebrates on stage at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, celebrates on stage at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
