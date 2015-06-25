France's vanishing beaches
The Hourtin beach is protected with sand walls to prevent erosion of the Atlantic coast, Southwestern France, June 18, 2015. France's Atlantic Ocean coastline, with its picturesque beaches, sandy between the Gironde estuary and the Adour River, and...more
An aerial view shows sea walls on the beach that protect sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Anglet, southwestern France, June 20, 2015. Erosion from recent winter storms, with huge waves and unusual high tides, have threatened...more
A view shows the Biarritz beach, sand dune, and the promenade near the Casino during a winter storm on the Atlantic coast, southwestern France, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A view shows a damaged sand dune due to the erosion on the Atlantic Ocean coastline in Montalivet, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A man runs from waves which break on a beach front at high tide in Biarritz, southwestern France, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A view shows clouds from a weather front above the sea along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Royan, southwestern France, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
An aerial view shows a sea wall on the beach that protects sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Anglet, southwestern France, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A man walks on the beach near sea walls installed in front of damaged sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Soulac, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A view shows a damaged sand dune from erosion of the Atlantic Ocean coastline in Montalivet, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A view shows sea walls on the beach in front of damaged sand dunes due to the erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Soulac, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Backhoes remove sand to create a dune to protect the Atlantic coast against erosion during a winter storm, near the Casino on the beach in Biarritz, southwestern France, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
An aerial view shows the block of flats called "Le Signal", which was closed after heavy erosion caused by storms last winter on the Atlantic Ocean coast, in Soulac, southwestern France, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
An aerial view shows sea walls on the beach that protect sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Anglet, southwestern France, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A view shows a damaged sand dune from the erosion of the Atlantic Ocean coastline in Montalivet, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
People walk on the beach in front of a damaged house where the sand dune along the Atlantic Ocean coast line has been eroded in Soulac, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A view shows sea walls on the beach in front of damaged sand dunes from erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Soulac, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A view shows sea walls on the beach front to protect damaged sand dunes due to the erosion along the Atlantic Ocean coast in Soulac, southwestern France, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A backhoe removes sand to create a dune to protect the Atlantic coast against erosion during a winter storm, near the Casino on the beach in Biarritz, southwestern France, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Next Slideshows
Flashback: Marikana massacre
A South African commission said police officers involved in the fatal shooting of 34 miners in 2012 should be criminally investigated.
Mount Sinabung erupts
More than 10,000 villagers around the volcano's slopes have left their homes and moved to refugee camps.
Anti-Uber protest stops France
French taxi drivers block major transport hubs in angry protests against Uber.
Running the Supreme Court
When the Supreme Court hands down their rulings, the race is on to get the news out first.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.