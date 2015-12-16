Edition:
Freddie Gray's story

Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year-old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. Gray died after being taken into police custody and sustaining a broken neck while he was transported in the back of a police van. A Maryland judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the trial of Baltimore police officer William Porter, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of detainee Freddie Gray. He was the first of six officers to be tried in Gray's death. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A family member is comforted after paying respects at the open casket of Freddie Gray, prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A member of the family reacts during Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. His death triggered protests, rioting and arson in the majority black city of 620,000 people and intensified a U.S. debate on police treatment of minorities. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A police armored car is pelted with garbage as it moves down a street as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A protester throws a gas canister back at police during clashes at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A looted wig shop is seen the morning after protests in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland, United States April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A demonstrator stands in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Members of the community hold back a man (obscured by woman in white) who attempted to go after police officers after items were thrown and pepper spray was used outside a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Men shout "Freddie G" as they protest against the death of Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks on recent violence after announcing "probable cause to file criminal charges in the Freddie Gray case" of officers involved in his arrest, in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Officer Caesar R. Goodson Jr., Officer Edward M. Nero, Officer Garrett E Miller (top L-R), Officer William G. Porter, Lt. Brian W. Rice, Sgt. Alicia D. White (bottom L-R), are pictured in these undated booking photos provided by the Baltimore Police Department. Baltimore's chief prosecutor charged one police officer with murder on May 1, 2015 and five others with lesser crimes in the death of Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Baltimore Police Department/Handout

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People celebrate as they gather in the streets of Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015 following the decision to charge six Baltimore police officers in the death of Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A police helicopter flies overhead as protesters, demanding justice for Freddie Gray, occupy part of a highway in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A young boy greets police officers in riot gear during a march in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015 following the decision to charge six Baltimore police officers in the death of Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Demonstrators march in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Attorney General Loretta Lynch is accompanied by Baltimore police Commissioner Anthony Batts (L) during a visit to the Central District of Baltimore Police Department in Baltimore, Maryland, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Freddie's Gray mother, Gloria Darden, and Gray's stepfather Richard Shipley arrive at Baltimore University to meet with Attorney General Loretta Lynch in Baltimore, Maryland May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Baltimore Police officer William Porter approaches the court house in Baltimore, Maryland, November 30, 2015. Porter was charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office. REUTERS/Patrick Samansky/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
State Attorney Marilyn Mosby leaves the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. The jury had deliberated for 16 hours on whether officer William Porter was guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Gray's death from injuries suffered while in police custody. After it reported it was unable to reach a verdict, Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams declared a mistrial. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Darius Rosebauth speaks into a megaphone as a demonstration begins after a Maryland judge declared a mistrial in the trial of officer William Porter in Baltimore, Maryland December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
