Freddie Gray's story
Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year-old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. Gray died after being taken into police custody and sustaining a broken neck...more
A family member is comforted after paying respects at the open casket of Freddie Gray, prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A member of the family reacts during Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. His death triggered protests, rioting and arson in the majority black city of 620,000 people and intensified a U.S. debate on...more
A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland in the early morning hours of April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A police armored car is pelted with garbage as it moves down a street as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester throws a gas canister back at police during clashes at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A looted wig shop is seen the morning after protests in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland, United States April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A demonstrator stands in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the community hold back a man (obscured by woman in white) who attempted to go after police officers after items were thrown and pepper spray was used outside a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015....more
Men shout "Freddie G" as they protest against the death of Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks on recent violence after announcing "probable cause to file criminal charges in the Freddie Gray case" of officers involved in his arrest, in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Officer Caesar R. Goodson Jr., Officer Edward M. Nero, Officer Garrett E Miller (top L-R), Officer William G. Porter, Lt. Brian W. Rice, Sgt. Alicia D. White (bottom L-R), are pictured in these undated booking photos provided by the Baltimore Police...more
People celebrate as they gather in the streets of Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015 following the decision to charge six Baltimore police officers in the death of Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A police helicopter flies overhead as protesters, demanding justice for Freddie Gray, occupy part of a highway in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A young boy greets police officers in riot gear during a march in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015 following the decision to charge six Baltimore police officers in the death of Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators march in Baltimore, Maryland May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Attorney General Loretta Lynch is accompanied by Baltimore police Commissioner Anthony Batts (L) during a visit to the Central District of Baltimore Police Department in Baltimore, Maryland, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana/Pool
Freddie's Gray mother, Gloria Darden, and Gray's stepfather Richard Shipley arrive at Baltimore University to meet with Attorney General Loretta Lynch in Baltimore, Maryland May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana/Pool
Baltimore Police officer William Porter approaches the court house in Baltimore, Maryland, November 30, 2015. Porter was charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office. REUTERS/Patrick...more
State Attorney Marilyn Mosby leaves the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. The jury had deliberated for 16 hours on whether officer William Porter was guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Gray's death from injuries suffered while in police...more
Darius Rosebauth speaks into a megaphone as a demonstration begins after a Maryland judge declared a mistrial in the trial of officer William Porter in Baltimore, Maryland December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Next Slideshows
Mali's Syrian refugees
Some 90 Syrian refugees have been living in Mali's capital Bamako for the last two years.
Housing China's corrupt officials
Padded cells to prevent suicide and soft spoons that cannot be made into weapons await officials suspected of corruption in one holding center in southwestern...
Rare tornado in Australia
A rare tornado hits the suburbs of Sydney.
Most popular songs of 2015
The year's top songs, according to the Billboard's Hot 100.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.