Freddie Gray's story

Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year-old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. Gray died after being taken into police custody and sustaining a broken neck...more

Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year-old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. Gray died after being taken into police custody and sustaining a broken neck while he was transported in the back of a police van. A Maryland judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the trial of Baltimore police officer William Porter, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of detainee Freddie Gray. He was the first of six officers to be tried in Gray's death. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close