Tue Nov 1, 2016

Free from Islamic State

Displaced Iraqi women and children sit at the back of a vehicle after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi family flees after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Displaced Iraqis flee after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi family sits at the back of a vehicle after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi flees on his donkey after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi boy is seen after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi flees after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi family flees after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Displaced Iraqis displaced flee with their livestock near a berm after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi child holds a toy gun while fleeing with his family after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced elderly Iraqi woman walks after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Displaced Iraqi families are pictured after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi boy is pictured after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
