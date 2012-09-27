Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 27, 2012 | 7:20pm EDT

Free healthcare

<p>Bridget Turner, 52, (2nd L) waits in line for an eye check at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. The clinic will give an estimated 4,800 patients free dental work, medical exams, screenings and immunizations over four days. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Bridget Turner, 52, (2nd L) waits in line for an eye check at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. The clinic will give an estimated 4,800 patients free dental work, medical exams, screenings and immunizations over four days. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Colleen Romero, 32, holds her three-month-old baby Noah at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Colleen Romero, 32, holds her three-month-old baby Noah at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. Picture taken through a gap in a catwalk. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. Picture taken through a gap in a catwalk. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Kamora Cyprian, 2, has a dental exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Kamora Cyprian, 2, has a dental exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A man receives dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man receives dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Patricia Williams, 64, has dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Patricia Williams, 64, has dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A woman receives an injection at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman receives an injection at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Isaac Mendoza, 6, has a tooth filled at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Isaac Mendoza, 6, has a tooth filled at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A woman hugs a doctor after her dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman hugs a doctor after her dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Joanna Henderson, 47, (L) and her husband Jozon Henderson, 44, wait in line on their wedding anniversary at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Joanna Henderson, 47, (L) and her husband Jozon Henderson, 44, wait in line on their wedding anniversary at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People wait in line at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People wait in line at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Christopher Glass, 33, (center R) hugs Rachel Gordon, 23, as they wait in line at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Christopher Glass, 33, (center R) hugs Rachel Gordon, 23, as they wait in line at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Gloria Thompson, 68, receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Gloria Thompson, 68, receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Gloria Thompson, 68, receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Gloria Thompson, 68, receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A woman receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Mary Assef, 47, tries on glasses at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Mary Assef, 47, tries on glasses at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

