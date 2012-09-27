Free healthcare
Bridget Turner, 52, (2nd L) waits in line for an eye check at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. The clinic will give an estimated 4,800 patients free dental work, medical exams, screenings and immunizations over four...more
Bridget Turner, 52, (2nd L) waits in line for an eye check at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. The clinic will give an estimated 4,800 patients free dental work, medical exams, screenings and immunizations over four days. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Colleen Romero, 32, holds her three-month-old baby Noah at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Colleen Romero, 32, holds her three-month-old baby Noah at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. Picture taken through a gap in a catwalk. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. Picture taken through a gap in a catwalk. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kamora Cyprian, 2, has a dental exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kamora Cyprian, 2, has a dental exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man receives dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man receives dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patricia Williams, 64, has dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patricia Williams, 64, has dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman receives an injection at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman receives an injection at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Isaac Mendoza, 6, has a tooth filled at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Isaac Mendoza, 6, has a tooth filled at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman hugs a doctor after her dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman hugs a doctor after her dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Joanna Henderson, 47, (L) and her husband Jozon Henderson, 44, wait in line on their wedding anniversary at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Joanna Henderson, 47, (L) and her husband Jozon Henderson, 44, wait in line on their wedding anniversary at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait in line at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait in line at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christopher Glass, 33, (center R) hugs Rachel Gordon, 23, as they wait in line at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christopher Glass, 33, (center R) hugs Rachel Gordon, 23, as they wait in line at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait in line at sunrise at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gloria Thompson, 68, receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gloria Thompson, 68, receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gloria Thompson, 68, receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gloria Thompson, 68, receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman receives an eye exam at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Assef, 47, tries on glasses at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Assef, 47, tries on glasses at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Salty travels
From salt mines, to salt lakes and salt flats, they're more than just geological curiosities, they're places for intrigued travelers to visit.
Theatrical protests
Performers dressed as Ahmadinejad and al-Assad protest on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in response to the Iranian and Syrian regime's human rights...
Training for the next Libya
U.S. Marines train to be members of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit. Marine Corps officials say the intense training is imperative in order to...
Exploring Yosemite
Picturesque Yosemite National Park was struck by a Hantavirus strain in the summer. Now, researchers are conducting groundbreaking studies of the rare virus...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.