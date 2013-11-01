Edition:
Free L.A. health clinic

<p>People receive dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Stephen Hook (L) wears a Captain Hook Halloween costume as he treats Freddie Chavez, 35, at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Rosarara Sanc, 29, receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Patricia Broaster, 35, watches as her son Andre Boutte, 11, sits down to get his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>People line up to receive treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Roseana Dyas, 33, receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A woman has her pulse taken at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Roseana Dyas, 33, receives treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>George Lamont Brown, 43, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Andre Boutte, 11, looks in the mirror at his new pair of glasses at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Reginald Williams, 54, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Shon Baskom, 43, has his eyes examined at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A man receives dental treatment at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>George Lamont Brown, 43, has his eyes tested at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Carolyn Jackson, 68, has her blood pressure measured at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

