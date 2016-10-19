Freed from Boko Haram
Some of the 21 Chibok schoolgirls released by Boko Haram look on during their visit to meet President Muhammadu Buhari In Abuja, Nigeria. Boko Haram has released 21 of the 270 schoolgirls kidnapped in 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Some of the 21 Chibok schoolgirls released by Boko Haram are pictured during their visit to meet President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Some of the 21 Chibok schoolgirls released by Boko Haram look on during their visit to meet President Muhammadu Buhari In Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Some of the 21 Chibok schoolgirls released by Boko Haram look on during their visit to meet President Muhammadu Buhari In Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Some of the 21 Chibok schoolgirls released by Boko Haram pose during a group photograph with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo In Abuja, Nigeria October 19, 2016 REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Some of the 21 Chibok schoolgirls released by Boko Haram board a bus after their visit to President Muhammadu Buhari In Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Some of the 21 Chibok school girls released are seen during a meeting with Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, Nigeria. Sunday Aghaeze/Special Assistant to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari/Handout via REUTERS
Some of the 21 Chibok school girls released are seen during a meeting with Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja. Sunday Aghaeze/Special Assistant to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari/Handout via REUTERS
Some of the 21 Chibok school girls released are seen during a meeting with Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja. Sunday Aghaeze/Special Assistant to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE...more
Some of the 21 Chibok schoolgirls released by Boko Haram board a bus after their visit to meet President Muhammadu Buhari In Abuja. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
