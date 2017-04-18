Edition:
French election goes to the farm

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits a pig farm in Pordic, France March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, south of Paris, as part of his political campaign, France, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, of the French far-left Parti de Gauche, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits a farm in Saint-Germain-la-Poterie, France, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Francois Fillon drinks a glass of wine as he visits a farm in Cambo les Bains, France March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Emmanuel Macron visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Marine Le Pen drinks rum as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party 2017 presidential candidate, drinks rum as he visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Emmanuel Macron visits a farm as part of his presidential campaign in Montlouis-sur-Loire near Tours, France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Benoit Hamon visits a farm as he campaigns in Feugarolles, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Francois Fillon visits a farm in Cambo les Bains, France March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Politician Jean-Luc Melenchon (3rd L) visits a farm in Pierrefitte en Beauvaisis, France, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Marine Le Pen eats banana as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Benoit Hamon tastes a piece of cheese as he visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Francois Fillon looks at produce during a visit to the Akuo solar energy farm in Etang-Sale as he campaigns on the French Indian Ocean island of the Reunion, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Laurent Capmas

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Marine Le Pen talks to farmers as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 28, 2017. At C, her bodyguard Thierry Legier. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
