Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 22, 2012 | 10:10am EDT

French gunman standoff

<p>Masked French special unit policemen leave the scene after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. The 23-year-old gunman suspected of killing seven people in southwestern France in the name of al Qaeda, jumped from a window to his death in a hail of bullets after police stormed his apartment on Thursday. France's Interior Minister said earlier police hoped to capture Mohamed Merah, who had confessed to police negotiators to killing three soldiers as well as three Jewish children and a rabbi at a school, alive. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

Masked French special unit policemen leave the scene after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse...more

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Masked French special unit policemen leave the scene after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. The 23-year-old gunman suspected of killing seven people in southwestern France in the name of al Qaeda, jumped from a window to his death in a hail of bullets after police stormed his apartment on Thursday. France's Interior Minister said earlier police hoped to capture Mohamed Merah, who had confessed to police negotiators to killing three soldiers as well as three Jewish children and a rabbi at a school, alive. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
1 / 18
<p>French police block a street during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

French police block a street during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Thursday, March 22, 2012

French police block a street during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
2 / 18
<p>France's Interior Minister Claude Gueant (C) speaks to the media after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles </p>

France's Interior Minister Claude Gueant (C) speaks to the media after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school,...more

Thursday, March 22, 2012

France's Interior Minister Claude Gueant (C) speaks to the media after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

Close
3 / 18
<p>Masked French special unit policemen (RAID) leave the scene to go to the Perignon barracks after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

Masked French special unit policemen (RAID) leave the scene to go to the Perignon barracks after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on...more

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Masked French special unit policemen (RAID) leave the scene to go to the Perignon barracks after the assault to capture gunman Mohamed Merah during a raid on a five-storey building to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
4 / 18
<p>The mother of Mohamed Merah, the besieged gunman suspected of shooting dead seven people, covers her head as she arrives at police headquarters in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot</p>

The mother of Mohamed Merah, the besieged gunman suspected of shooting dead seven people, covers her head as she arrives at police headquarters in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Thursday, March 22, 2012

The mother of Mohamed Merah, the besieged gunman suspected of shooting dead seven people, covers her head as she arrives at police headquarters in Toulouse March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
5 / 18
<p>An undated and non-datelined frame grab from a video broadcast March 21, 2012 by French national television station France 2 who they claim to show Mohamed Merah, the suspect in the killing of 3 paratroopers, 3 children and a rabbi in recent days in France. REUTERS/France 2 Television/Handout </p>

An undated and non-datelined frame grab from a video broadcast March 21, 2012 by French national television station France 2 who they claim to show Mohamed Merah, the suspect in the killing of 3 paratroopers, 3 children and a rabbi in recent days in...more

Thursday, March 22, 2012

An undated and non-datelined frame grab from a video broadcast March 21, 2012 by French national television station France 2 who they claim to show Mohamed Merah, the suspect in the killing of 3 paratroopers, 3 children and a rabbi in recent days in France. REUTERS/France 2 Television/Handout

Close
6 / 18
<p>Volunteers from Zaka, an Israeli emergency service organization, stand near the bodies of the victims from Monday's shooting in Toulouse as they prepare them for burial in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ohad Zwigenberg </p>

Volunteers from Zaka, an Israeli emergency service organization, stand near the bodies of the victims from Monday's shooting in Toulouse as they prepare them for burial in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ohad Zwigenberg

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Volunteers from Zaka, an Israeli emergency service organization, stand near the bodies of the victims from Monday's shooting in Toulouse as they prepare them for burial in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ohad Zwigenberg

Close
7 / 18
<p>Soldiers carry the coffin of a victim before a ceremony to pay homage to the three soldiers killed by a gunman in Montauban and Toulouse, at the 17th RGP paratroopers regiment in Montauban March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool </p>

Soldiers carry the coffin of a victim before a ceremony to pay homage to the three soldiers killed by a gunman in Montauban and Toulouse, at the 17th RGP paratroopers regiment in Montauban March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Soldiers carry the coffin of a victim before a ceremony to pay homage to the three soldiers killed by a gunman in Montauban and Toulouse, at the 17th RGP paratroopers regiment in Montauban March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Close
8 / 18
<p>A relative of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego (bottom R) mourns during the joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

A relative of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego (bottom R) mourns during the joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A relative of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego (bottom R) mourns during the joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 18
<p>French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Thursday, March 22, 2012

French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
10 / 18
<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy stands in front of one of the coffins as he attends a ceremony at the 17th RGP paratroopers regiment in Montauban March 21, 2012 to pay tribute to the 3 soldiers killed by a gunman in Montauban and in Toulouse last week. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy stands in front of one of the coffins as he attends a ceremony at the 17th RGP paratroopers regiment in Montauban March 21, 2012 to pay tribute to the 3 soldiers killed by a gunman in Montauban and in Toulouse last...more

Thursday, March 22, 2012

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy stands in front of one of the coffins as he attends a ceremony at the 17th RGP paratroopers regiment in Montauban March 21, 2012 to pay tribute to the 3 soldiers killed by a gunman in Montauban and in Toulouse last week. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
11 / 18
<p>A relative (C) of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego mourns during a joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

A relative (C) of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego mourns during a joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A relative (C) of seven-year-old Miriam Monsonego mourns during a joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
12 / 18
<p>French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, March 22, 2012

French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
13 / 18
<p>Neighbours look at the scene during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

Neighbours look at the scene during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Neighbours look at the scene during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
14 / 18
<p>Police force and firefighters block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles</p>

Police force and firefighters block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Police force and firefighters block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

Close
15 / 18
<p>Mourners embrace during a joint funeral in Jerusalem for victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Mourners embrace during a joint funeral in Jerusalem for victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Mourners embrace during a joint funeral in Jerusalem for victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
16 / 18
<p>Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
17 / 18
<p>Members of the special crisis group work at the prefecture offices the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

Members of the special crisis group work at the prefecture offices the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Members of the special crisis group work at the prefecture offices the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Earthquake in Mexico

Earthquake in Mexico

Next Slideshows

Earthquake in Mexico

Earthquake in Mexico

A 7.4-magnitude quake rattles the country.

Mar 21 2012
Travelogue: Myanmar

Travelogue: Myanmar

Inside the isolated country once known as Burma.

Mar 21 2012
Gunman attacks Jewish school

Gunman attacks Jewish school

A gunman shoots dead three children and a rabbi at a Jewish school in France.

Mar 21 2012
Death of a pope

Death of a pope

Egyptian Christians mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church.

Mar 20 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast