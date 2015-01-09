French hostage sites stormed
Smoke is seen at left as French police special forces launch their assault at a kosher supermarket near the Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A flash of light and smoke appear at the start of the final assault at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Members of the French police special forces take position near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near the Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French special forces sharp shooters take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
French police forcibly stop at gun point young people on a scooter as they arrive near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
French police forcibly stop young people on a scooter as they arrive near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Members of the French police special force advance with their equipment on the Paris ring road near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
French intervention police take up position near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Members of the French gendarmerie intervention forces arrive at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A helicopter with members of the French intervention gendarme forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French special forces handle arms as they take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
French gendarmes stand guard as school children board a bus as they are evacuated near the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Helicopters with French intervention forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French police stand on the Paris ring road near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French intervention police are seen at the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket (seen in rear) near Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Intervention forces arrive inside the perimeter of the complex where a hostage taking situation continues at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French special forces take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A French Army helicopter with intervention forces hovers near the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Journalists work near the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Helicopters with French intervention forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
