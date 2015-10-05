French Riviera flash floods
A woman stands barefoot in the mud as she look at cars damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Women place family pictures out to dry, saved from their home, near cars that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A traffic warning sign reads, "Danger of Flooding" near an abandoned car that is submerged in deep water near the autoroute after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People look at an overturned car in the street that was damaged in flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Debris surrounds a damaged Ferrari after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. FREUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
A man reacts as he wades through flood waters near cars after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
French firemen use a pump to removed water from an underground parking garage at a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An abandoned car is submerged in deep water near by an underpass after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man walks past an overturned car in the street that was damaged in flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman walks near cars that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A couple stand near personal belongings in their water-damaged apartment the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A woman walks near cars and caravan that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Water-damaged personal belongings and furniture are stacked outside a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A man gestures to show the level of the water as he stands near a boat which sits on a damaged fence in a garden after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man stands in the mud-covered living room inside his home following floods caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man takes a picture of an upended car on a street after flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Water-damaged personal belongings and furniture are stacked outside a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An abandoned car is submerged in deep water near by an underpass near by autoroute after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
French fireman work near an abandoned car stuck in muddy waters near an underpass after flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People place belongings on the lawn in front of their home after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man walks past cars which are stacked one against another outside a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
