Pictures | Mon Oct 5, 2015 | 9:05am EDT

French Riviera flash floods

A woman stands barefoot in the mud as she look at cars damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
1 / 21
Women place family pictures out to dry, saved from their home, near cars that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
2 / 21
A traffic warning sign reads, "Danger of Flooding" near an abandoned car that is submerged in deep water near the autoroute after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
3 / 21
People look at an overturned car in the street that was damaged in flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
4 / 21
Debris surrounds a damaged Ferrari after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. FREUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
5 / 21
A man reacts as he wades through flood waters near cars after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
6 / 21
French firemen use a pump to removed water from an underground parking garage at a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
7 / 21
An abandoned car is submerged in deep water near by an underpass after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
8 / 21
A man walks past an overturned car in the street that was damaged in flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
9 / 21
A woman walks near cars that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
10 / 21
A couple stand near personal belongings in their water-damaged apartment the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
11 / 21
A woman walks near cars and caravan that were damaged after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
12 / 21
Water-damaged personal belongings and furniture are stacked outside a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
13 / 21
A man gestures to show the level of the water as he stands near a boat which sits on a damaged fence in a garden after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
14 / 21
A man stands in the mud-covered living room inside his home following floods caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
15 / 21
A man takes a picture of an upended car on a street after flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
16 / 21
Water-damaged personal belongings and furniture are stacked outside a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
17 / 21
An abandoned car is submerged in deep water near by an underpass near by autoroute after flooding caused by torrential rain in Mandelieu, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
18 / 21
French fireman work near an abandoned car stuck in muddy waters near an underpass after flooding caused by torrential rain in Cannes, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
19 / 21
People place belongings on the lawn in front of their home after flooding caused by torrential rain in Biot, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
20 / 21
A man walks past cars which are stacked one against another outside a residential apartment building the day after torrential rains caused flooding in Mandelieu-La Napoule, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
21 / 21
