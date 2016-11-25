Edition:
United States
Fri Nov 25, 2016

French Spiderman scales Spanish skyscraper

French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar with the Sagrada Familia cathedral in the background in Barcelona, Spain, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar with the Sagrada Familia cathedral in the background in Barcelona, Spain, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar with the Sagrada Familia cathedral in the background in Barcelona, Spain, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Alain Robert gestures to police, who wait for him to descend, after he scaled the skyscraper. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Alain Robert gestures to police, who wait for him to descend, after he scaled the skyscraper. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Alain Robert gestures to police, who wait for him to descend, after he scaled the skyscraper. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Alain Robert is detained by police after he scaled the skyscraper. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Alain Robert is detained by police after he scaled the skyscraper. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Alain Robert is detained by police after he scaled the skyscraper. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Alain Robert scales the Torre Agbar. REUTERS/Albert Gea
