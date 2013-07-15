French train derails
A general view shows the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A general view shows the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool
Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool
Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool
Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool
An injured person is carried on a stretcher from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An injured person is carried on a stretcher from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Firefighters are seen on the roof of train after an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Firefighters are seen on the roof of train after an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An injured person is carried on a stretcher from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An injured person is carried on a stretcher from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French Securite Civile rescue helicopters are seen next to the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French Securite Civile rescue helicopters are seen next to the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool
Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool
An ambulance leaves the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An ambulance leaves the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Passengers are escorted by railway employees from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Passengers are escorted by railway employees from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
The Trayvon Martin case
The evidence, the uproar, and the trial of George Zimmerman.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Naked Cowboy exposed
Robert Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy,' started performing in Time Square in 1998 and claims to make up to $150,000 a year in tips alone.
The story of Malala Yousafzai
In her first speech since Pakistan’s Taliban tried to kill her, Malala Yousafzai celebrated her 16th birthday at the United Nations, appealing for compulsory...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.