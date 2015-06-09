Fresh fighting in Ukraine

People carry coffins as they attend a funeral of five fighters of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, who according to local residents were killed in recent battles with the Ukrainian armed forces in the town of Maryinka, at a...more

People carry coffins as they attend a funeral of five fighters of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, who according to local residents were killed in recent battles with the Ukrainian armed forces in the town of Maryinka, at a cemetery in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Close