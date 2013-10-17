Fresh mountain cheese
Cows graze on dandelion flowers on the Prooveta pasture on the first day of the season in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, May 8, 2013. During the summer grazing season, starting mid-May to mid-October, the fifth generation Murith family produce a...more
Cows graze on dandelion flowers on the Prooveta pasture on the first day of the season in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, May 8, 2013. During the summer grazing season, starting mid-May to mid-October, the fifth generation Murith family produce a distinctive mountain pasture Gruyere cheese. Each wheel of cheese weighs between 25-40 kilograms, and takes a minimum of six months to mature. Some 200 wheels are produced each year from the unpasteurized milk from his herd of cows and sold locally. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith walks down the rindya (a dialect word for the return to the plains) on the last day of the season at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Denis...more
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith walks down the rindya (a dialect word for the return to the plains) on the last day of the season at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith milks the cows at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith milks the cows at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith starts milking a cow at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith starts milking a cow at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith prepares the whey to make serac at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith prepares the whey to make serac at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A propeller mixes the milk in a copper vat during cheese making at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A propeller mixes the milk in a copper vat during cheese making at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith molds a wheel of cheese at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith molds a wheel of cheese at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith splits the curds during cheese making process at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith splits the curds during cheese making process at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith (R) and his son Alexandre removes the grain from the whey to mould a wheel of cheese at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith (R) and his son Alexandre removes the grain from the whey to mould a wheel of cheese at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alxandre Murith touches grain from a newly made wheel of cheese at Le Commun mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alxandre Murith touches grain from a newly made wheel of cheese at Le Commun mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith (L) and his son Alexandre press newly made wheels of cheese at Le Commun mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith (L) and his son Alexandre press newly made wheels of cheese at Le Commun mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Eliane Murith, wife of cheese maker Jacques Murith, prepares pats of butter to serve to guests of their B&B at le Commun mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Eliane Murith, wife of cheese maker Jacques Murith, prepares pats of butter to serve to guests of their B&B at le Commun mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith checks with his fingers the cohesion of the newly made cheese at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith checks with his fingers the cohesion of the newly made cheese at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith checks newly made wheels of cheese in the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith checks newly made wheels of cheese in the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An identification number is pictured on a newly made wheel of cheese at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An identification number is pictured on a newly made wheel of cheese at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith dries canvas after cheese production at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith dries canvas after cheese production at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith loads newly made wheels of cheese onto the monorail for delivery at the ripening cellar at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith loads newly made wheels of cheese onto the monorail for delivery at the ripening cellar at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Newly made wheels of cheese are pictured on a monorail for delivery at the ripening cellar in front of the Moleson summit at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Newly made wheels of cheese are pictured on a monorail for delivery at the ripening cellar in front of the Moleson summit at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith transports wheels of cheese for delivery at the ripening cellar in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith transports wheels of cheese for delivery at the ripening cellar in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith (R) his wife Elian (2) and their sun Alexandre eat traditional cornette pasta with cheese with wooden spoons out of a bucket in the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 31,...more
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith (R) his wife Elian (2) and their sun Alexandre eat traditional cornette pasta with cheese with wooden spoons out of a bucket in the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Next Slideshows
North Korea water park
Residents and spectators enjoy the Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang.
Festival of Eid
Muslims around the world mark Eid-al-Fitr.
Stateless in the Dominican
A court ruling retroactively denies Dominican nationality to anyone born after 1929 who does not have at least one parent of Dominican blood.
Journey to Mecca
Images from the annual haj pilgrimage.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.