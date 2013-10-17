Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 17, 2013 | 11:20am EDT

Fresh mountain cheese

<p>Cows graze on dandelion flowers on the Prooveta pasture on the first day of the season in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, May 8, 2013. During the summer grazing season, starting mid-May to mid-October, the fifth generation Murith family produce a distinctive mountain pasture Gruyere cheese. Each wheel of cheese weighs between 25-40 kilograms, and takes a minimum of six months to mature. Some 200 wheels are produced each year from the unpasteurized milk from his herd of cows and sold locally. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Thursday, October 17, 2013

<p>Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith walks down the rindya (a dialect word for the return to the plains) on the last day of the season at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith milks the cows at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith starts milking a cow at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith prepares the whey to make serac at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>A propeller mixes the milk in a copper vat during cheese making at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith molds a wheel of cheese at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith splits the curds during cheese making process at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith (R) and his son Alexandre removes the grain from the whey to mould a wheel of cheese at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Cheese maker and farmer Alxandre Murith touches grain from a newly made wheel of cheese at Le Commun mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith (L) and his son Alexandre press newly made wheels of cheese at Le Commun mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Eliane Murith, wife of cheese maker Jacques Murith, prepares pats of butter to serve to guests of their B&amp;B at le Commun mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith checks with his fingers the cohesion of the newly made cheese at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith checks newly made wheels of cheese in the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>An identification number is pictured on a newly made wheel of cheese at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith dries canvas after cheese production at La Proveta mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith loads newly made wheels of cheese onto the monorail for delivery at the ripening cellar at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Newly made wheels of cheese are pictured on a monorail for delivery at the ripening cellar in front of the Moleson summit at the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Cheese maker and farmer Alexandre Murith transports wheels of cheese for delivery at the ripening cellar in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith (R) his wife Elian (2) and their sun Alexandre eat traditional cornette pasta with cheese with wooden spoons out of a bucket in the Tsermon mountain pasture chalet in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

