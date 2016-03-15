Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 15, 2016 | 1:16pm EDT

Fresh tech at CeBIT

Humanoid robot Pepper at the IBM exhibition. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Humanoid robot Pepper at the IBM exhibition. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Humanoid robot Pepper at the IBM exhibition. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
1 / 19
A man passes a screen showing a visualization of the internet at the Telekom exhibition. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

A man passes a screen showing a visualization of the internet at the Telekom exhibition. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A man passes a screen showing a visualization of the internet at the Telekom exhibition. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
2 / 19
NOX the robot. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

NOX the robot. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
NOX the robot. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
3 / 19
An employee of Aibot shows a Multicopter X6, which can scan barcodes. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

An employee of Aibot shows a Multicopter X6, which can scan barcodes. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
An employee of Aibot shows a Multicopter X6, which can scan barcodes. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
4 / 19
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann look at head-mounted display units at the Brother International exhibition. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann look at head-mounted display units at the Brother International exhibition. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann look at head-mounted display units at the Brother International exhibition. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
5 / 19
An employee of digiwell shows a RFID-Chip which can be engrafted in a person's hand. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

An employee of digiwell shows a RFID-Chip which can be engrafted in a person's hand. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
An employee of digiwell shows a RFID-Chip which can be engrafted in a person's hand. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
6 / 19
An employee of Digiwell shows how to engraft a RFID-Chip in a person's hand. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

An employee of Digiwell shows how to engraft a RFID-Chip in a person's hand. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
An employee of Digiwell shows how to engraft a RFID-Chip in a person's hand. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
7 / 19
A model wears an outfit designed to protect the wearer from polluted air. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

A model wears an outfit designed to protect the wearer from polluted air. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A model wears an outfit designed to protect the wearer from polluted air. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
8 / 19
A model presents Antelope.club muscle-activating wearables. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

A model presents Antelope.club muscle-activating wearables. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A model presents Antelope.club muscle-activating wearables. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
9 / 19
A man looks at a mindsphere model at the SAP exhibition stand. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

A man looks at a mindsphere model at the SAP exhibition stand. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A man looks at a mindsphere model at the SAP exhibition stand. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
10 / 19
A man walks past a display of hexadecimal code. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

A man walks past a display of hexadecimal code. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A man walks past a display of hexadecimal code. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
11 / 19
A woman embraces humanoid robot Pepper. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

A woman embraces humanoid robot Pepper. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A woman embraces humanoid robot Pepper. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
12 / 19
A 3D printer makes a model of Brandenburg Gate at the exhibition stand of iGo3D. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

A 3D printer makes a model of Brandenburg Gate at the exhibition stand of iGo3D. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A 3D printer makes a model of Brandenburg Gate at the exhibition stand of iGo3D. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
13 / 19
Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek speaks. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek speaks. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek speaks. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
14 / 19
A model wears an outfit created with a 3D printing pen. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

A model wears an outfit created with a 3D printing pen. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A model wears an outfit created with a 3D printing pen. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
15 / 19
A visitor wears Samsung Gear VR goggles. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

A visitor wears Samsung Gear VR goggles. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A visitor wears Samsung Gear VR goggles. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
16 / 19
A model presents Samsung Gear S2 at the Telekom exhibition stand. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

A model presents Samsung Gear S2 at the Telekom exhibition stand. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A model presents Samsung Gear S2 at the Telekom exhibition stand. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
17 / 19
An employee of iGo3D shows goggles created with a 3Doodler printing pen. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

An employee of iGo3D shows goggles created with a 3Doodler printing pen. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
An employee of iGo3D shows goggles created with a 3Doodler printing pen. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
18 / 19
Timotheus Hoettges, CEO of Germany's telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG, and Eric Xu, CEO of Huawei, strike a gong to start the Open Telekom Cloud at Cebit. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Timotheus Hoettges, CEO of Germany's telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG, and Eric Xu, CEO of Huawei, strike a gong to start the Open Telekom Cloud at Cebit. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Timotheus Hoettges, CEO of Germany's telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG, and Eric Xu, CEO of Huawei, strike a gong to start the Open Telekom Cloud at Cebit. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Photographing Syria: Bassam Khabieh

Photographing Syria: Bassam Khabieh

Next Slideshows

Photographing Syria: Bassam Khabieh

Photographing Syria: Bassam Khabieh

The war in Syria through the lens of Damascus-based photographer Bassam Khabieh.

Mar 15 2016
Stumping in the Sunshine State

Stumping in the Sunshine State

The last days of campaigning in Florida.

Mar 14 2016
Syria's children of war

Syria's children of war

Portraits of five-year-old Syrian children who have only known conflict in their country.

Mar 14 2016
Battleground Ohio

Battleground Ohio

The last days of campaigning in Ohio.

Mar 14 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast