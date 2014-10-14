Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 14, 2014 | 4:35pm EDT

Frieze Art Fair

Two-year-old Robby Waley-Cohen plays with artist Carsten Holler's artwork "Gartenkinder" at the Frieze Art Fair in London October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Two-year-old Robby Waley-Cohen plays with artist Carsten Holler's artwork "Gartenkinder" at the Frieze Art Fair in London October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
Two-year-old Robby Waley-Cohen plays with artist Carsten Holler's artwork "Gartenkinder" at the Frieze Art Fair in London October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
1 / 13
A visitor poses with artist Joyce Pensato's artwork "Mickey for Micky" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A visitor poses with artist Joyce Pensato's artwork "Mickey for Micky" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A visitor poses with artist Joyce Pensato's artwork "Mickey for Micky" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
2 / 13
A visitor poses with artist John Stezaker's artwork "Shadow" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A visitor poses with artist John Stezaker's artwork "Shadow" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A visitor poses with artist John Stezaker's artwork "Shadow" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
3 / 13
A performer of artist James Lee Byers' artwork "Ten in a Hat", wearing a replica of the original 1968 version, is pictured at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A performer of artist James Lee Byers' artwork "Ten in a Hat", wearing a replica of the original 1968 version, is pictured at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A performer of artist James Lee Byers' artwork "Ten in a Hat", wearing a replica of the original 1968 version, is pictured at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
4 / 13
A visitor poses with artist Damien Hirst's artwork "Because I Can't Have You I Want You" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A visitor poses with artist Damien Hirst's artwork "Because I Can't Have You I Want You" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A visitor poses with artist Damien Hirst's artwork "Because I Can't Have You I Want You" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
5 / 13
A visitor passes artworks "Hanami" by Thomas Demand and "NGC 5892" (R) by artist Tomas Saraceno at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A visitor passes artworks "Hanami" by Thomas Demand and "NGC 5892" (R) by artist Tomas Saraceno at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A visitor passes artworks "Hanami" by Thomas Demand and "NGC 5892" (R) by artist Tomas Saraceno at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
6 / 13
A visitor poses with untitled works by artist Sarah Crowner at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A visitor poses with untitled works by artist Sarah Crowner at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A visitor poses with untitled works by artist Sarah Crowner at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
7 / 13
Sasha Burkhanova reacts to performers of artist James Lee Byers' artwork "Ten in a Hat", a replica of the original 1968 version, at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Sasha Burkhanova reacts to performers of artist James Lee Byers' artwork "Ten in a Hat", a replica of the original 1968 version, at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
Sasha Burkhanova reacts to performers of artist James Lee Byers' artwork "Ten in a Hat", a replica of the original 1968 version, at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
8 / 13
A visitor passes artworks "Stack vii" by Michael Landy (L) and "Public Sculpture" by Alexandre de Cunha at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A visitor passes artworks "Stack vii" by Michael Landy (L) and "Public Sculpture" by Alexandre de Cunha at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A visitor passes artworks "Stack vii" by Michael Landy (L) and "Public Sculpture" by Alexandre de Cunha at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
9 / 13
A visitor poses with artist Joyce Pensato's artwork "Red Chair (for Charlie)" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A visitor poses with artist Joyce Pensato's artwork "Red Chair (for Charlie)" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A visitor poses with artist Joyce Pensato's artwork "Red Chair (for Charlie)" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
10 / 13
Loring Randolph poses with artist Liam Gillick's artwork "Split Discussion" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Loring Randolph poses with artist Liam Gillick's artwork "Split Discussion" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
Loring Randolph poses with artist Liam Gillick's artwork "Split Discussion" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
11 / 13
Visitors walk among artist Carsten Holler's art installation "Gartenkinder" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Visitors walk among artist Carsten Holler's art installation "Gartenkinder" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
Visitors walk among artist Carsten Holler's art installation "Gartenkinder" at the Frieze Art Fair in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
12 / 13
A visitor poses with artist Jesus R. Soto's artwork "Cubo de Roma" at the Frieze Masters in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A visitor poses with artist Jesus R. Soto's artwork "Cubo de Roma" at the Frieze Masters in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A visitor poses with artist Jesus R. Soto's artwork "Cubo de Roma" at the Frieze Masters in London, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Clashes in Kiev

Clashes in Kiev

Next Slideshows

Clashes in Kiev

Clashes in Kiev

Far-right activists clash with police on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks.

Oct 14 2014
Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Oct 14 2014
Most influential teens

Most influential teens

A sampling from Time's most influential teens list.

Oct 14 2014
Decline along the King Coal Highway

Decline along the King Coal Highway

Reuters photographer Robert Galbraith documented people and towns along West Virginia's Route 52, or 'King Coal Highway' as it's known.

Oct 14 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast