Frigid swims
Lyubov Valiyeva, a member of the "Cryophil" winter swimming club, plays with the snow by the bank of the Yenisei River with the air temperature at minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Farenheit) in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 26,...more
Lyubov Valiyeva, a member of the "Cryophil" winter swimming club, plays with the snow by the bank of the Yenisei River with the air temperature at minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Farenheit) in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Swimmers climb up ladders from the Vltava river after the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A swimmer participates in the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in the Vltava river in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Rosie Swale-Pope joins hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. Swale-Pope, MBE, is an author, adventurer and marathon runner who successfully completed a five-year...more
Rosie Swale-Pope joins hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. Swale-Pope, MBE, is an author, adventurer and marathon runner who successfully completed a five-year around-the-world run, raising £250,000 for a charity that supports orphaned children in Russia. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Swimmers wearing Sumo wrestler costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Members of the Serpentine swimming club catch their breath after completing the annual Christmas Day race in the Serpentine River in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Members of the Serpentine swimming club watch the first competitor start before the annual Christmas Day race in the Serpentine River in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Members of the Serpentine swimming club leave the Serpentine river after their Christmas Day race during a heavy downpour in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Members of the Serpentine swimming club leave the Serpentine river after their annual Christmas Day race during a heavy downpour in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A swimmer looks at other participants getting into the Vltava river after the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
