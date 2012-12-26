Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 26, 2012 | 11:05am EST

Frigid swims

<p>Lyubov Valiyeva, a member of the "Cryophil" winter swimming club, plays with the snow by the bank of the Yenisei River with the air temperature at minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Farenheit) in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Lyubov Valiyeva, a member of the "Cryophil" winter swimming club, plays with the snow by the bank of the Yenisei River with the air temperature at minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Farenheit) in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 26,...more

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Lyubov Valiyeva, a member of the "Cryophil" winter swimming club, plays with the snow by the bank of the Yenisei River with the air temperature at minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Farenheit) in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
1 / 12
<p>Swimmers climb up ladders from the Vltava river after the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Swimmers climb up ladders from the Vltava river after the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Swimmers climb up ladders from the Vltava river after the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
2 / 12
<p>A swimmer participates in the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in the Vltava river in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A swimmer participates in the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in the Vltava river in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A swimmer participates in the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in the Vltava river in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
3 / 12
<p>Hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
4 / 12
<p>Hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
5 / 12
<p>Rosie Swale-Pope joins hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. Swale-Pope, MBE, is an author, adventurer and marathon runner who successfully completed a five-year around-the-world run, raising &pound;250,000 for a charity that supports orphaned children in Russia. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Rosie Swale-Pope joins hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. Swale-Pope, MBE, is an author, adventurer and marathon runner who successfully completed a five-year...more

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Rosie Swale-Pope joins hundreds of swimmers wearing costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. Swale-Pope, MBE, is an author, adventurer and marathon runner who successfully completed a five-year around-the-world run, raising £250,000 for a charity that supports orphaned children in Russia. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
6 / 12
<p>Swimmers wearing Sumo wrestler costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Swimmers wearing Sumo wrestler costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Swimmers wearing Sumo wrestler costumes take part in the annual Tenby Boxing Day swim in Tenby, Wales, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Close
7 / 12
<p>Members of the Serpentine swimming club catch their breath after completing the annual Christmas Day race in the Serpentine River in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Members of the Serpentine swimming club catch their breath after completing the annual Christmas Day race in the Serpentine River in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Members of the Serpentine swimming club catch their breath after completing the annual Christmas Day race in the Serpentine River in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
8 / 12
<p>Members of the Serpentine swimming club watch the first competitor start before the annual Christmas Day race in the Serpentine River in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Members of the Serpentine swimming club watch the first competitor start before the annual Christmas Day race in the Serpentine River in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Members of the Serpentine swimming club watch the first competitor start before the annual Christmas Day race in the Serpentine River in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
9 / 12
<p>Members of the Serpentine swimming club leave the Serpentine river after their Christmas Day race during a heavy downpour in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Members of the Serpentine swimming club leave the Serpentine river after their Christmas Day race during a heavy downpour in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Members of the Serpentine swimming club leave the Serpentine river after their Christmas Day race during a heavy downpour in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
10 / 12
<p>Members of the Serpentine swimming club leave the Serpentine river after their annual Christmas Day race during a heavy downpour in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Members of the Serpentine swimming club leave the Serpentine river after their annual Christmas Day race during a heavy downpour in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Members of the Serpentine swimming club leave the Serpentine river after their annual Christmas Day race during a heavy downpour in central London, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
11 / 12
<p>A swimmer looks at other participants getting into the Vltava river after the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A swimmer looks at other participants getting into the Vltava river after the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A swimmer looks at other participants getting into the Vltava river after the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in Prague December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Boxing Day hunt

Boxing Day hunt

Next Slideshows

Boxing Day hunt

Boxing Day hunt

Members of the Quorn hunt participate in the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, England.

Dec 26 2012
Daredevil Santa

Daredevil Santa

Santa Claus, aka Hector Chacon, rappels down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area underneath.

Dec 24 2012
Christmas in Bethlehem

Christmas in Bethlehem

Crowds gather for a procession outside the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus.

Dec 24 2012
A Klingon Christmas Carol

A Klingon Christmas Carol

Charles Dickens' classic tale is being adapted and translated into the Klingon language as "A Klingon Christmas Carol."

Dec 21 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast