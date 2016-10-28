From Calais to Paris
Migrants attend a French lesson near their makeshift camp in Paris, France. The number of migrants sleeping rough on the streets of Paris has risen by at least a third since the start of the week, with some of the newcomers coming from the northern...more
Tents are seen at a makeshift migrant camp under the elevated Jaures metro station in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants queue for a free meal distributed by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency International (ADRA) humanitarian agency in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants sit on a bench at a makeshift camp on a street near Stalingrad metro station in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants sit in their tents at a makeshift migrant camp on a street near the metro stations of Jaures and Stalingrad in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants move tents from a makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants queue for a free meal distributed by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency International (ADRA) humanitarian agency in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants stand near their tents are seen at a makeshift camp by the canal Saint-Martin in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants queue for a free meal distributed by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency International (ADRA) humanitarian agency on a street near Stalingrad metro station in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants' tents are seen around a poster of late French comic Coluche at a makeshift camp on a street in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants stand near their tents at a makeshift migrant camp on a street near the metro stations of Jaures and Stalingrad in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tents are seen at a makeshift migrant camp on a street near the metro stations of Jaures and Stalingrad in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
