From China, without love
Mainland Chinese tourists tour the Peak overlooking Hong Kong June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Mainland Chinese tourists wait outside a Chanel store at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district October 1, 2014, with part of it being blocked by protesters. Chinese tourists are rapidly deserting Hong Kong, leaving retailers who built...more
A Hong Kong policeman (top, R) asks mainland Chinese visitors to unblock a pavement outside Hong Kong's Sheung Shui train station with boxes of instant noodles and packages of diapers to be parallel imported into Shenzhen for resale August 23, 2012....more
Visiting mainland Chinese families rest under an advertisement board at a shopping district in Hong Kong February 23, 2015. While daytrippers from just outside Hong Kong continue to buy daily essentials there, Chinese travelers with cash to burn are...more
A mainland Chinese tourist rests outside a cosmetic store in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2011. While some Hong Kong residents accuse mainland tourists of pushing up prices and clogging already crowded streets, resentment also rides...more
Mainland Chinese tourists rest in Times Square shopping center in Hong Kong February 3, 2012. Many Mainland Chinese have expressed shock at resentment in Hong Kong, saying Hong Kong people are rude and pledging to take their money elsewhere, with...more
Protesters wave Chinese national flags during an anti-mainland tourist rally in Hong Kong's famous Causeway Bay shopping district March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A shopper walks past a mainland Chinese visitor sitting at Canton Road, a shopping hotspot for Chinese tourists, in Hong Kong March 13, 2015. Hong Kong retailers' sales in January were the lowest since 2003 and revenue growth this year will likely be...more
Mainland Chinese visitors from Shenzhen, advised by a Hong Kong immigration officer, line up at Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint before entering Hong Kong August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Mainland Chinese visitors rest outside a shop at a shopping district in Hong Kong February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
Protesters hold Chinese national flags during an anti-mainland tourist rally in Hong Kong's famous Causeway Bay shopping district March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Mainland Chinese tourists rest in Times Square shopping center in Hong Kong February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A mainland Chinese visitor feeds his baby as other rest outside a Louis Vuitton store at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Hong Kong policemen ask mainland Chinese visitors to unblock a pavement outside Hong Kong's Sheung Shui train station with packages of diapers to be parallel imported into Shenzhen for resale August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Mainland Chinese visitors look at the foggy skyline of Hong Kong island from the Peak in Hong Kong February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
