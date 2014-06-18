From Gaza to Egypt
A Palestinian woman hoping to cross into Egypt stands behind a fence as she waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian children hoping to cross into Egypt look out a bus window as they wait with their family at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy hoping to cross into Egypt sleeps as he waits with his family at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A member of Palestinian security forces stands guard as people hoping to cross into Egypt wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man hoping to cross into Egypt rests as he waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman hoping to cross into Egypt carries her sleeping daughter as they wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy hoping to cross into Egypt looks out a bus window as he waits with his family at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman hoping to cross into Egypt holds her daughter as they wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman hoping to cross into Egypt stands behind a fence as she waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian girl hoping to cross into Egypt sleeps on suitcases as she waits with her family at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
