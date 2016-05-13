Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 12, 2016 | 9:20pm EDT

From Gaza to Egypt

A woman holds her child as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities or two days for the first time in three months, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A woman holds her child as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities or two days for the first time in three months, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A woman holds her child as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities or two days for the first time in three months, in the southern Gaza Strip May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
1 / 21
Palestinians wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Palestinians wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
2 / 21
Palestinians sit atop a damaged building as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians sit atop a damaged building as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Palestinians sit atop a damaged building as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
3 / 21
A patient waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A patient waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A patient waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
4 / 21
A woman cries as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A woman cries as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A woman cries as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
5 / 21
People look out of a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

People look out of a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
People look out of a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
6 / 21
Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
7 / 21
People wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

People wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
People wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
8 / 21
Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 21
Palestinians stand atop a damaged building as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians stand atop a damaged building as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Palestinians stand atop a damaged building as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
10 / 21
A woman cries as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A woman cries as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A woman cries as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
11 / 21
Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
12 / 21
A boy looks through a fence as he waits with his family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A boy looks through a fence as he waits with his family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A boy looks through a fence as he waits with his family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
13 / 21
People wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

People wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
People wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
14 / 21
Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Palestinians stand behind a fence as they wait for their relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
15 / 21
A girl cries as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A girl cries as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A girl cries as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
16 / 21
A girl waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A girl waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A girl waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
17 / 21
A Palestinian stands behind a fence as he waits for his relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian stands behind a fence as he waits for his relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A Palestinian stands behind a fence as he waits for his relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
18 / 21
A Palestinian boy stands behind a fence as he waits for his relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy stands behind a fence as he waits for his relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A Palestinian boy stands behind a fence as he waits for his relatives to return to Gaza from Egypt through Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
19 / 21
A boy stands behind a fence as he waits with his family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A boy stands behind a fence as he waits with his family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A boy stands behind a fence as he waits with his family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for two days by Egyptian authorities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
20 / 21
Shadows of Palestinians are cast against a wall outside Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Shadows of Palestinians are cast against a wall outside Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Shadows of Palestinians are cast against a wall outside Rafah border crossing, after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for two days for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Expanding the Panama Canal

Expanding the Panama Canal

Next Slideshows

Expanding the Panama Canal

Expanding the Panama Canal

Inside the project to expand one of the most important artificial waterways in the world.

May 12 2016
Trump meets Republicans

Trump meets Republicans

Donald Trump meets with Paul Ryan and other GOP leaders in a bid to heal the fractured party after a contentious primary.

May 12 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 12 2016
France revolts against labor reform

France revolts against labor reform

Protesters clash with police across France against plans to loosen the country's protective labor law.

May 12 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast