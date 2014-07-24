From Kandahar to Idaho

U.S. Army soldier Sergeant Matt Krumwiede, from the 5-20 Infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne Division, walks while on patrol in Zharay district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, June 11, 2012. Krumwiede was on patrol in Afghanistan...more

U.S. Army soldier Sergeant Matt Krumwiede, from the 5-20 Infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne Division, walks while on patrol in Zharay district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, June 11, 2012. Krumwiede was on patrol in Afghanistan in 2012 when he stepped on an improvised explosive device which tore away both his legs, damaged his left arm, and ripped open his abdominal cavity. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

