Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 27, 2017 | 2:30pm EDT

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia follow railway tracks towards the Canada-U.S. border as seen from Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia follow railway tracks towards the Canada-U.S. border as seen from Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia follow railway tracks towards the Canada-U.S. border as seen from Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
1 / 15
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia walk along railway tracks after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia walk along railway tracks after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia walk along railway tracks after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
2 / 15
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle approaches as a migrant stands on a residential street after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle approaches as a migrant stands on a residential street after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle approaches as a migrant stands on a residential street after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
3 / 15
A road sign pointing to Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A road sign pointing to Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A road sign pointing to Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
4 / 15
Deer graze along railway tracks near the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Deer graze along railway tracks near the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Deer graze along railway tracks near the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
5 / 15
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia place their belongings in a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia place their belongings in a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia place their belongings in a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
6 / 15
A sign is seen on a fence on the U.S. side of the former Canada-U.S. border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A sign is seen on a fence on the U.S. side of the former Canada-U.S. border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A sign is seen on a fence on the U.S. side of the former Canada-U.S. border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
7 / 15
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer waits in a van near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer waits in a van near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer waits in a van near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
8 / 15
A train crosses the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A train crosses the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A train crosses the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
9 / 15
Fog blankets the area near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Fog blankets the area near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Fog blankets the area near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
10 / 15
An international boundary marker is seen on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

An international boundary marker is seen on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
An international boundary marker is seen on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
11 / 15
A scarf lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A scarf lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A scarf lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
12 / 15
A ski mask lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A ski mask lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A ski mask lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
13 / 15
A child's bottle lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A child's bottle lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A child's bottle lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
14 / 15
A knitted hat lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A knitted hat lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A knitted hat lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

Next Slideshows

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear...

Apr 27 2017
Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Apr 27 2017
Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Apr 27 2017
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian...

Apr 26 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast