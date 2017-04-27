From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia follow railway tracks towards the Canada-U.S. border as seen from Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia walk along railway tracks after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle approaches as a migrant stands on a residential street after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A road sign pointing to Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Deer graze along railway tracks near the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia place their belongings in a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A sign is seen on a fence on the U.S. side of the former Canada-U.S. border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer waits in a van near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A train crosses the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Fog blankets the area near railway tracks on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An international boundary marker is seen on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A scarf lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A ski mask lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A child's bottle lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A knitted hat lies on the ground on the U.S. side of the Canada-U.S. border near the former border crossing in Noyes, Minnesota. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Next Slideshows
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear...
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian...
MORE IN PICTURES
Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia
Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017
Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.
Mourning for Manchester
Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.