Pictures | Tue Jul 14, 2015

From Mockingbird to Watchman

Ginger Henderson takes a photo with Eric Richardson portraying Atticus Finch while a large crowd gathers to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. "Go Set a Watchman," the much-anticipated second novel by "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee, is the most pre-ordered print title on Amazon.com since the last book in the "Harry Potter" series, Amazon said. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Ginger Henderson takes a photo with Eric Richardson portraying Atticus Finch while a large crowd gathers to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. "Go Set a Watchman," the much-anticipated...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
1 / 18
2 / 18
A customer reads a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" after purchasing it at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A customer reads a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" after purchasing it at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A customer reads a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" after purchasing it at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
3 / 18
Patsy McCall reads during a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird", in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. In the southern hometown of author Harper Lee, a freight truck unloaded the first of 7,000 copies of "Go Set a Watchman" at a small bookshop just ahead of midnight, minutes before Tuesday's release of Lee's first published novel in 55 years. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Patsy McCall reads during a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird", in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. In the southern hometown of author Harper Lee, a freight truck...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Patsy McCall reads during a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird", in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. In the southern hometown of author Harper Lee, a freight truck unloaded the first of 7,000 copies of "Go Set a Watchman" at a small bookshop just ahead of midnight, minutes before Tuesday's release of Lee's first published novel in 55 years. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
4 / 18
Amy Burchfield and her daughter Scout Burchfield take a photo with the "A Celebration of Reading" sculpture at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Amy Burchfield and her daughter Scout Burchfield take a photo with the "A Celebration of Reading" sculpture at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Amy Burchfield and her daughter Scout Burchfield take a photo with the "A Celebration of Reading" sculpture at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
5 / 18
Chris Finch takes photos at a historical marker in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Chris Finch takes photos at a historical marker in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Chris Finch takes photos at a historical marker in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
6 / 18
A customer picks up a copy of author Harper Lee's novel "Go Set a Watchman" at a Waterstones bookstore in London, Britain July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A customer picks up a copy of author Harper Lee's novel "Go Set a Watchman" at a Waterstones bookstore in London, Britain July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A customer picks up a copy of author Harper Lee's novel "Go Set a Watchman" at a Waterstones bookstore in London, Britain July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
7 / 18
Tony Lyerly and his granddaughter Maraih Lyerly, 3, wait with others to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Tony Lyerly and his granddaughter Maraih Lyerly, 3, wait with others to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Tony Lyerly and his granddaughter Maraih Lyerly, 3, wait with others to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
8 / 18
Sandy Smith leads a walking tour of sites mentioned in the books "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Go Set a Watchman" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Sandy Smith leads a walking tour of sites mentioned in the books "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Go Set a Watchman" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Sandy Smith leads a walking tour of sites mentioned in the books "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Go Set a Watchman" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
9 / 18
A woman holds a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" before purchasing it inside of a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman holds a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" before purchasing it inside of a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A woman holds a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" before purchasing it inside of a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
10 / 18
Teresa Anthony reads "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Teresa Anthony reads "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Teresa Anthony reads "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
11 / 18
People listen to a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

People listen to a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
People listen to a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
12 / 18
Herbert Carlisle reads during a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Herbert Carlisle reads during a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Herbert Carlisle reads during a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
13 / 18
A Barnes & Noble employee opens the doors to a store on the first sales day of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A Barnes & Noble employee opens the doors to a store on the first sales day of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A Barnes & Noble employee opens the doors to a store on the first sales day of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
14 / 18
Boxes for "Go Set A Watchman" are under watch for the midnight opening at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Boxes for "Go Set A Watchman" are under watch for the midnight opening at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Boxes for "Go Set A Watchman" are under watch for the midnight opening at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
15 / 18
A customer purchases a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A customer purchases a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A customer purchases a copy of Harper Lee's book "Go Set a Watchman" at a Barnes & Noble store in New York, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
16 / 18
People gather at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, made famous by "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

People gather at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, made famous by "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
People gather at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, made famous by "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
17 / 18
Owner Spencer Madrie pops champagne before opening for the large crowd to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Owner Spencer Madrie pops champagne before opening for the large crowd to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Owner Spencer Madrie pops champagne before opening for the large crowd to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
18 / 18
Sandy Smith leads a walking tour of sites mentioned in the books "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Go Set a Watchman" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Sandy Smith leads a walking tour of sites mentioned in the books "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Go Set a Watchman" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Sandy Smith leads a walking tour of sites mentioned in the books "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Go Set a Watchman" in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
18 / 18
