From Mockingbird to Watchman

Patsy McCall reads during a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird", in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. In the southern hometown of author Harper Lee, a freight truck...more

Patsy McCall reads during a marathon reading of "Go Set a Watchman" at the Old Monroe County Courthouse, the setting of "To Kill a Mockingbird", in Monroeville, Alabama July 14, 2015. In the southern hometown of author Harper Lee, a freight truck unloaded the first of 7,000 copies of "Go Set a Watchman" at a small bookshop just ahead of midnight, minutes before Tuesday's release of Lee's first published novel in 55 years. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close