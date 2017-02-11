Edition:
United States

From Mosul to Michigan

Photographer
Mohamed Azakir
Location
BEIRUT, LEBANON
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Members of al-Qassab family, Iraqi Christian refugees from Mosul, prepare their luggage ahead of their travel to the United States at their temporary home in Beirut, Lebanon. The family flitted from one Iraqi city to another fleeing Islamic State, then waited three years in Beirut until they were cleared to move to the United States. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Members of al-Qassab family, Iraqi Christian refugees from Mosul, prepare their luggage ahead of their travel to the United States at their temporary home in Beirut, Lebanon. The family flitted from one Iraqi city to another fleeing Islamic State, then waited three years in Beirut until they were cleared to move to the United States. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
1 / 14
Photographer
Mohamed Azakir
Location
BEIRUT, LEBANON
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

The al-Qassab family pose near their luggage at their temporary home in Beirut, Lebanon. Their plans to fly out last week were derailed after President Donald Trump froze refugee arrivals. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
The al-Qassab family pose near their luggage at their temporary home in Beirut, Lebanon. Their plans to fly out last week were derailed after President Donald Trump froze refugee arrivals. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
2 / 14
Photographer
Mohamed Azakir
Location
BEIRUT, LEBANON
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Nizar al-Qassab carries his family's luggage ahead of their travel, in Lebanon. Amira had taken her two youngest children out of school, the others had quit their jobs, and their suitcases had remained packed for weeks before a U.S. judge temporarily suspended the travel ban. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Nizar al-Qassab carries his family's luggage ahead of their travel, in Lebanon. Amira had taken her two youngest children out of school, the others had quit their jobs, and their suitcases had remained packed for weeks before a U.S. judge temporarily suspended the travel ban. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
3 / 14
Photographer
Mohamed Azakir
Location
BEIRUT, LEBANON
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Members of the Qassab family prepare their luggage in Beirut. As the family left for Michigan on Wednesday lugging 10 suitcases, they hoped to end a long road -- still fraught with fear -- to resettling as refugees in the United States. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Members of the Qassab family prepare their luggage in Beirut. As the family left for Michigan on Wednesday lugging 10 suitcases, they hoped to end a long road -- still fraught with fear -- to resettling as refugees in the United States. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
4 / 14
Photographer
Mohamed Azakir
Location
BEIRUT, LEBANON
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Nizar al-Qassab sees his children off at Beirut international airport. "We were really happy we would travel" but it was bittersweet, said Amira, whose husband Nizar was denied resettlement to the United States twice. This marked the first time they have been apart since they married nearly 30 years ago and they did not know when or where they would meet again. "I don't know what my fate will be," said Nizar, 52, whose two brothers...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Nizar al-Qassab sees his children off at Beirut international airport. "We were really happy we would travel" but it was bittersweet, said Amira, whose husband Nizar was denied resettlement to the United States twice. This marked the first time they have been apart since they married nearly 30 years ago and they did not know when or where they would meet again. "I don't know what my fate will be," said Nizar, 52, whose two brothers resettled in Michigan about four years ago. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
5 / 14
Photographer
Mohamed Azakir
Location
BEIRUT, LEBANON
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Nizar al-Qassab pushes his family's luggage at Beirut international airport. In Beirut, the family lived in a small, dingy apartment in a suburb. Nizar was not able to find a job, he said. Their son, 22, worked at a factory to make rent while their daughter, 18, worked to cover food and living expenses. "We had waited a long time, and our situation here is really bad," he said. "My children don't have a future here. So I was forced...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Nizar al-Qassab pushes his family's luggage at Beirut international airport. In Beirut, the family lived in a small, dingy apartment in a suburb. Nizar was not able to find a job, he said. Their son, 22, worked at a factory to make rent while their daughter, 18, worked to cover food and living expenses. "We had waited a long time, and our situation here is really bad," he said. "My children don't have a future here. So I was forced to let them go." REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
6 / 14
Photographer
Mohamed Azakir
Location
BEIRUT, LEBANON
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

The Qassab family pose with their luggage at Beirut international airport. The Qassab family first left their home when unidentified men tried to kidnap Amira at the school where she worked as a janitor. "Daesh came and kicked us out, so we fled further to the north," said Nizar, using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State. They trekked through Iraq, staying in Erbil and Dohuk, and ended up in Beirut in 2014. "I feared for my wife...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
The Qassab family pose with their luggage at Beirut international airport. The Qassab family first left their home when unidentified men tried to kidnap Amira at the school where she worked as a janitor. "Daesh came and kicked us out, so we fled further to the north," said Nizar, using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State. They trekked through Iraq, staying in Erbil and Dohuk, and ended up in Beirut in 2014. "I feared for my wife and children. We sold everything we had and came here," he said. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
7 / 14
Photographer
Mohamed Azakir
Location
BEIRUT, LEBANON
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Nizar al-Qassab sees his daughter off at Beirut international airport. The family had barely gotten some respite from the instability of the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq before the threat of Islamic State militants emerged, Nizar said. They no longer cared where they ended up, his wife added, they just wanted to find some peace. "My children are drained. They worked just to pay the rent. We barely made a living," Nizar added. "I...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Nizar al-Qassab sees his daughter off at Beirut international airport. The family had barely gotten some respite from the instability of the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq before the threat of Islamic State militants emerged, Nizar said. They no longer cared where they ended up, his wife added, they just wanted to find some peace. "My children are drained. They worked just to pay the rent. We barely made a living," Nizar added. "I can't go to America anymore. I don't know why...I'm parting with my family," said Nizar , bursting into tears. "How am I going to live alone?" REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
8 / 14
Photographer
Rebecca Cook
Location
ROMULUS, USA
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Amira Al-Qassab is reunited with her son Rami after arriving with her other children at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus, Michigan. The Qassabs' eldest son Rami, 26, had already resettled to Michigan two months earlier to find them all an apartment. "He told us America is beautiful," Amira said. "But it takes some time to settle in." REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Amira Al-Qassab is reunited with her son Rami after arriving with her other children at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus, Michigan. The Qassabs' eldest son Rami, 26, had already resettled to Michigan two months earlier to find them all an apartment. "He told us America is beautiful," Amira said. "But it takes some time to settle in." REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
9 / 14
Photographer
Rebecca Cook
Location
ROMULUS, USA
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Amira Al-Qassab wipes tears from her eye as her daughter cries while thinking of her father who was left behind in Lebanon because he could not get a visa to come with them, as they arrive at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Amira Al-Qassab wipes tears from her eye as her daughter cries while thinking of her father who was left behind in Lebanon because he could not get a visa to come with them, as they arrive at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
10 / 14
Photographer
Rebecca Cook
Location
ROMULUS, USA
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Amira Al-Qassab (2nd R) and four of her children are reunited with her son Rami as he uses his phone to Facetime the event to a relative as they arrive at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Amira Al-Qassab (2nd R) and four of her children are reunited with her son Rami as he uses his phone to Facetime the event to a relative as they arrive at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
11 / 14
Photographer
Rebecca Cook
Location
ROMULUS, USA
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Rami Al-Qassab (R) hugs his brother after being reunited with their mother Amira (L) and siblings after they arrived at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Rami Al-Qassab (R) hugs his brother after being reunited with their mother Amira (L) and siblings after they arrived at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
12 / 14
Photographer
Rebecca Cook
Location
ROMULUS, USA
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Amira Al-Qassab (R) and three of her children are greeted by a relative picking them up at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Amira Al-Qassab (R) and three of her children are greeted by a relative picking them up at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
13 / 14
Photographer
Rebecca Cook
Location
ROMULUS, USA
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Amira Al-Qassab stands outside with two of her children as a relative picks them up at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Amira Al-Qassab stands outside with two of her children as a relative picks them up at Detroit Metro Airport. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
14 / 14

From Mosul to Michigan

From Mosul to Michigan Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

10:00am EST

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

9:41am EST

Best in Show at Westminster

All Collections

Best in Show at Westminster

9:40am EST

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

All Collections

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Australia's immigration center on Manus Island

All Collections

Australia's immigration center on Manus Island

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

California dam threatens towns below

All Collections

California dam threatens towns below

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Russia's military might

All Collections

Russia's military might

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

View More Slideshows »